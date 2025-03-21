New Rules: What Goes Into A Rules Change Process And What To Expect This Season

Every four years, USA Hockey updates its set of playing rules, and this past January, at USA Hockey’s Winter Meeting, a number of rules changes were voted on and adopted by the USA Hockey Congress, all which go in effect for the 2025-26 season.

Among the most notable changes approved include:

• Allowing teams to play with delayed/tag-up offside in the Youth 15 and Only and above, and Girls 16U and above, age classifications.

• Allowing teams to ice the puck while shorthanded in the Youth 15 and Only and above, and Girls 16U and above, age classifications.

We explore below some common questions related to USA Hockey and rule changes.

Q: For those who may not know, what is the process for rule changes within USA Hockey?

A: Rule changes are on a four-year cycle. In the year leading up to a rules change year, proposals are solicited and reviewed by the USA Hockey Playing Rules Committee. At the USA Hockey Winter Meeting in mid-January before the new rules change quad, there’s a final review and discussion by the various councils, sections and committees within USA Hockey and then proposals are voted on by the USA Hockey Congress. This process just concluded in January 2025 and the rule changes that were passed by the USA Hockey Congress go into effect for the start of the 2025-26. The next opportunity to submit rule change proposals will come in 2028, with final review and voting taking place at the USA Hockey Winter Meeting in January 2029.

Q: Two of the rule change proposals this year were around shorthanded icing and delayed/tag-up offsides. How will these rules affect the development of the game?

A: Both of these rules have involved passionate discussion across the country with a wide variety of opinions. USA Hockey is focused on providing the best experience for its players and ensuring it utilizes consensus sport science related to development a guiding principle. USA Hockey also understands that providing our players the best experience needs to include doing the best job we can to prepare them for whatever the next step in their hockey journey might be. It is fair to say that the modification of the two particular rules we’re talking about is a middle ground that our Congress felt good about after listening carefully to the varied constituentgroups.

Q: When the new rules are put into play, how should coaches and officials communicate during games regarding the new rules?

A: While communication between coaches and officials has always been encouraged by USA Hockey, a more intentional effort has been undertaken recently to enhance those efforts. The alignment and joint efforts between the coaching and officiating education departments within USA Hockey has resulted in significant progress in this regard and the national-level efforts have been reflected at the District and Association level. A concerted effort is being made to encourage positive communication between officials and coaches, particularly prior to games, to ensure a good base is set before the opening faceoff. Open dialogue at all times will ultimately result in a better experience for everyone involved.