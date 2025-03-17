New USA Hockey 6U/8U Coaching Clinic

USA Hockey is excited to announce the inaugural USA Hockey 6U/8U Coaching Clinic, designed to help enhance coaches’ skills and provide the best possible experience for our youngest players. As a 6U/8U coach, your role is critical in shaping the future of our young players. This clinic will equip you with valuable insights and coaching techniques to foster a love for the game while developing essential skills.

The 6U/8U clinic will be offered to coaches at a lower price point, and will be less of a time commitment, than the Level 1-4 clinics. This 3.5 hour curriculum will solely be focused upon:

- How to be a world class 6U/8U coach

- Age-appropriate “How to Coach” lessons at the 6U/8U level

- Specific “What to Coach” resources designed for the 6U/8U age group

- Better understanding of ADM principles, and “Why Cross-Ice Hockey”