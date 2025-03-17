New USA Hockey 6U/8U Coaching Clinic

USA Hockey is excited to announce the inaugural USA Hockey 6U/8U Coaching Clinic, designed to help enhance coaches’ skills and provide the best possible experience for our youngest players. As a 6U/8U coach, your role is critical in shaping the future of our young players. This clinic will equip you with valuable insights and coaching techniques to foster a love for the game while developing essential skills.
The 6U/8U clinic will be offered to coaches at a lower price point, and will be less of a time commitment, than the Level 1-4 clinics. This 3.5 hour curriculum will solely be focused upon:
- How to be a world class 6U/8U coach
- Age-appropriate “How to Coach” lessons at the 6U/8U level
- Specific “What to Coach” resources designed for the 6U/8U age group
- Better understanding of ADM principles, and “Why Cross-Ice Hockey”
- First time coaches at 8U and Under age groups.
- First time coaches that coach both an 8U and Under age group and any age group 9U and above (ex: you coach 6U and 14U).
- Parents who want to help and/or be a part of their child’s USA Hockey journey.
Note: Coaches at Level 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 may take the 6u/8u clinic for continuing education credits.
If a coach is already on their learning path they must continue to the next level as before. (ex: If a coach at the 6U or 8U age group already has their Level 1 certification, they will need to take their Level 2 clinic once they move to 9-Only or 10U and above). Coaches that stay at the 6U/8U age group for more than 4 years will take a 6U/8U refresher course at the beginning of their 5th year.
Registration for the clinic will open on June 15, 2025. Please contact Brent Seidel (brent.seidel@usahockey.org) with any questions.
Thank you for your dedication to youth hockey—we look forward to seeing you at the clinic!