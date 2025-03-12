Game-like Practices Get the Most Out of Your Players

Practice is also the best place for coaches to teach concepts and scenarios. In a game, a player might get an opportunity to do something and not see a similar situation for the rest of the game, or even the next. In practice, coaches can set up a particular situation and have the kids get multiple reps at it.

“It’s difficult for younger kids to learn from the big game because they don’t get to see the same situation repeatedly, fast enough,” Martel said. “In practice, you can set up a drill where they can see the same situation or do the same thing over and over and over. Get lots of repetitions within a very short amount of time that allows them to connect the dots.”

For kids to improve their hockey sense, they must learn how to think on their feet. Multiple chances in similar situations gets kids out of their comfort zone and willing to try different methods.

“If you want to work on a 2-on-1, a kid could do that in the game and get one attempt at it. Where in a practice I can set it up so they get 20 attempts, one right after another,” Martel said. “They have to learn how to manipulate and solve the problem.”