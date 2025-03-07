A New Horizon

Many parents remain uncertain of the path their daughters might take to play college hockey.

Sadie Lundquist is working to change that. College Hockey Inc.’s director of women’s hockey knows how confusing that journey can be as a former Division I and professional player whose family was unfamiliar with recruiting.

“We were not a hockey family, so we didn’t know the process when I was looking,” the former Bemidji State and Minnesota Whitecaps forward said. “Fortunately, I came up in a hockey community. Certainly, there was a disconnect, especially when you start looking at other kids’ timelines and start worrying that you’re missing out.”

Reminding parents and teens that players progress at different rates may ease their anxiety. For many, the uneasiness kicks in during eighth grade even though Division I coaches cannot contact girls until June 15 following their sophomore year.

“The biggest surprise for me, and where we can make the most progress, is the education of prospective athletes and their families,” Lundquist said. “Coaches too. They are often their players’ biggest advocates. There is a real need for (more research) on the women’s side.”

That lack of free, verified information prompted College Hockey Inc., with increased financial support from the NHL, to create Lundquist’s new position.

Lundquist was excited to start the job last January because she was thankful for how hockey gave her life experiences to play in college, become an NWHL champion and work for the Minnesota Wild for seven years.

One of Lundquist’s three main objectives at CHI is leading educational presentations and getting the facts out so players and their families better understand the process for Division I and III hockey. Another goal is CHI’s efforts to facilitate the growth of new Division I programs by partnering with the NHL on feasibility studies with an effort at the University of Michigan. Lundquist is working a few other schools to expand the sport’s footprint and build off how former CHI executive director Mike Snee and the NHL worked together to help Delaware become the 45th women’s D1 hockey school.

The Blue Hens begin College Hockey America play with the start of the 2025-26 season and will be the first women’s program to partner with an NHL team in professional development initiatives that include job shadowing and internships. And while efforts to increase the number of DI schools offering women’s hockey continue, there are growth opportunities in Division III.

“Women’s hockey is just not big enough to just focus on DI,” Lundquist said. “DIII will be a more open door for a lot of them. If women’s hockey is getting better, that means it is improving at every level, DIII, DI or the PWHL. We cannot afford to look at this from inside silos.”

College Hockey Inc. ramped up its efforts in the fall with an updated website and is doing further research and outreach to help increase exposure, while also strengthening existing programs roots in their communities.

“It is very exciting to be in a role where I can affect the landscape of the game that impacted my life,” Lundquist concluded. “I hope in 10 years that Division I women’s hockey has improved so much that I would have had no chance to play at that level because that means it has gotten so much better.”

Story from the 2025 September issue of USA Hockey Magazine

