Frequently Asked Questions: The Concept of USA Hockey’s National Development League

At the 2025 USA Winter Meeting, the concept of a USA Hockey National Development League was presented at a Town Hall meeting. It was emphasized that the concept was “under construction” and that continued conversations with constituent groups would be taking place ahead of formal legislation being submitted. Below we attempt to answer some of the common questions that have already been asked about what is being called the next step in the evolution of player development in youth hockey in the United States.
How would you define the National Development League?
The National Development League (NDL) would not be a league in the traditional sense, but rather a collection of Tier I youth hockey programs across the country collaborating to optimize player development. It would not replace any part of the current youth hockey infrastructure but would be incorporated into the existing Tier I and youth hockey landscape to further standardize player and coach development through the principles of USA Hockey’s American Development Model (ADM). The proposed NDL would consist of full-season teams only. It is intended to feature two age groups, 15U, which would include players at the 14-year-old and 15-year-old ages only, and 17U, which would include players at the 16-year-old and 17-year-old ages only. There would be an open residency policy, and only American players would be eligible.
What is the impetus for the concept of the NDL?
The landscape of youth hockey in the U.S. is evolving, with more talented players emerging each year. The NDL would provide an additional level of hockey within USA Hockey’s player development pyramid to ensure that players receive optimal training and competition, ultimately strengthening the overall player pool for junior and college hockey.
What are the objectives of the NDL?
The objective of the NDL is to refine the player development pathway within the existing youth hockey structure. The NDL would establish a new standard for player and coach development in both the NDL and in Tier I hockey, together helping the top American players progress to junior and college hockey. The goal of the NDL is not to replace or eliminate any existing youth hockey programs, leagues, or infrastructure, but rather to work together to bridge the gap between youth hockey and junior hockey by creating a strong, healthy and competitive environment for the nation’s top players.
How does the NDL fit into the youth hockey development “pyramid”?
Approximately 85-90% of players, making up the foundation of the “pyramid” are currently competing in Tier II, Tier III, or community-based hockey. This foundation consists of, or are a part of, a learn to play or learn to skate program (LTS, LTP, 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U, 18U). Currently the next layer is Tier I youth hockey (13O, 14U, 15O, 16U, and 18U). The NDL will be at the top of the USA Hockey youth hockey pyramid and serve as a partner of not only USA Hockey but also part of a collaboration with Tier I to provide a more defined path for all American players. The NDL portion of the pyramid will only consist of players at the 15U and 17U age categories and would consist of 2-3% of youth hockey players. Players from all levels of the pyramid will continue to have pathways to USA Hockey Player Development Camps, and to junior and college hockey.
How will this affect existing Tier I programs?
The NDL is being designed to work in cooperation with Tier I hockey, not to replace it. The current Tier I structure consists of 13O, 14U, 15O, 16U, and 18U age groups. The NDL is intended to have two age categories, 15U (consisting of 14- and 15-year-old players) and 17U (consisting of 16- and 17- year-old players). Existing Tier I programs that become a part of the NDL would still be allowed to field a total of five teams but in the following age groups: 13O (Tier I), 14U (Tier I), 15U (NDL), 17U (NDL), and 18U (Tier I). NDL 15U teams will compete against other NDL 15U teams, in addition to being able to play games against 15O Tier I and 16U Tier I teams. NDL 17U teams will compete against other NDL 17U teams, in addition to being able to play games against 18U Tier I teams.
How many programs will be a part of the NDL?
While discussion on the number of programs that would be a part of the NDL is ongoing and subject to change, it is expected to consist of up to 36 programs, representing the top 2-3% of youth hockey players.
How will programs be selected for the NDL?
It is anticipated that NDL programs would be chosen based on their commitment to the principles of the ADM and track record of developing players.
How would NDL players be selected?
Once programs are selected for the NDL, they would conduct their own tryouts to form their teams, similar to the existing Tier I process. Only American players would be eligible for the NDL.
How will this impact junior hockey in the United States?
The NDL is designed to strengthen the development pipeline for junior hockey by producing players who are prepared to compete in Tier I (United States Hockey League) and Tier II (North American Hockey League) junior hockey.
Will players outside the NDL still have a pathway to junior and college hockey?
Absolutely. The NDL is intended to be one of several pathways to the next level of hockey. Players in Tier I, High School, Prep School, Tier II, and other community-based programs will continue to have opportunities to advance to junior and college hockey. Additionally, the NDL is being constructed in such a way that enhances individual player development paths by providing multiple entry and exit points throughout a players development journey.
Why is there no NDL for Girls hockey?
The current challenges in Tier 1 youth hockey require structural changes that are not currently present in girls’ hockey. USA Hockey has modified the structure of girls’ hockey in the past and will continue to make changes as needed.
How does the NDL fit into the historic progression of player development in the United States?
This initiative follows in the footsteps of the creation of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in 1996, and the implementation of USA Hockey’s American Development Model (ADM) in 2009. It is a natural evolution in USA Hockey’s commitment to player development. A common goal of all three of these revolutionary changes in American hockey is to set a new, higher standard for player development across the entirety of the youth hockey landscape.
If the NDL is adopted, when would it begin?
The concept of the NDL is under construction with on-going conversation among constituent groups to gain feedback about the concept and what it might look like. The current path includes legislation for the NDL to be submitted by April 1, 2025, with discussions continuing through USA Hockey’s Annual Meeting in June. A formal vote by the USA Hockey Congress could come in January 2026, and if adopted it is expected that the NDL would be effective following the 2026 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships. While there is no definitive timeline for the selection of teams at this juncture, play would begin in the fall of 2026.