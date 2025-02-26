2025 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships Served As Celebration of the Sport

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. – The 2025 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships took place on Dollar Lake in Eagle River, Wis., from Feb. 7-9. Some 200 teams and roughly 1,400 players took the ice during the 18th iteration of the annual event.

This year marked the tournament’s return to Dollar Lake for the first time since 2022, and the scenic views set the stage for a weekend-long celebration of hockey.

Teams across 19 divisions played over 350 games over the three-day event. The tournament included six women’s divisions, presented by Discover, which represents the continued growth of women’s adult hockey.

The festivities began on Thursday, Feb. 6, with a check-in celebration at the world-famous Eagle River World Championship Derby Complex. Teams, volunteers and staff were able to connect and take part in numerous cornhole tournaments to set the stage for the tournament.

After two days of preliminary round and playoff contests, Sunday, Feb. 9, featured 18 championship contests.

Over 50 volunteers from the local area assisted the event in numerous ways, including registration, officiating, scorekeeping, ice maintenance and concessions.

One of the most iconic and anticipated events on the hockey calendar each season, the USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships brings the game back to its roots outdoors and attracts players from all corners of the United States and beyond.

For more information on the 2025 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships, including photos and a list of this year’s champions, please click here.

NOTES: Discover is the official sponsor of the women’s divisions of USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships.