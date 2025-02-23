Welcome New Parents! Eight useful tips to help you adjust to being a hockey parent

Becoming a new hockey parent is like the first time you bought a smartphone – you don’t really know what you are doing. There's a lot of trial-and-error, and, at times, it can become overwhelming.

However, just like that digital device, you eventually will come to a mindset where you can't imagine life before hockey parenting. We are fortunate to get a lot of help along the way from veteran parents. Make sure to team up with those who are not strangers to our game, and here are some keys as your child embarks upon the greatest sport in the world.

Get Organized

Find a place in your house for all things hockey. The area needs to be functional with room for your players' gear. A good drying rack and hooks to hang bags and sticks will help reduce clutter. Get your kids into a routine of hanging up their gear as soon as they get home from a practice of game. Cut down on hockey bag stench, don't allow the equipment to fester inside the bag. Ever. I speak from experience.

Free apps allow easy access to your calendar from your electronic devices that can be shared with other team and family members.

Keep Your Focus

Never lose focus on what matters most to your family and your child’s development as a hockey player and person. As obvious as it seems, it has taken some of us years to figure this out; focus on effort given. Encourage them to always give their best effort. That character trait will transcend the game and pay a lifetime of dividends.

No Car Coaching

Let your child dictate the conversation during the car ride home. Don't beat them up by going over game situations. Tell them you love watching them play instead of being critical and pressuring them to produce more goals and assists. Use the 24-hour period before going to the coach with concerns/complaints.

There's Always The One

New parents should brace themselves for that one parent. There's one in every group that forgets we are paying for our kids to play and that they are not getting paid. When you run across that one parent who is acting like his/her kids agent just remember they may feel the need to be the loudest, but they are not the majority.

Never presume that you know your child's hockey sense better than their coach. Let hockey be exposure to the real world and build their work ethic.

Behave

Don’t be that parent. You know, the one who screams non-stop at their kid from the sidelines, antagonizes the refs, cheers when an opponent gets hurt or picks verbal fights with the opposing teams parents. Remember the young refs are somebody's kid, brother, friend and teammate. They will make mistakes. They will miss an offsides or a trip. They really don't care who wins. Oh, and it's a physical game. Some kid will probably hit your child hard, but your player will stand back up and be ready to go.

Your child is watching, listening, and observing your behavior, so talking behind other parents/teammates backs does no good. For youth hockey, the team extends beyond the locker room into your entire family. Be a good teammate and family.

Get Ready for Life on the Road

Keep an emergency kit in the car with laces, mouthpieces and extra helmet parts. Keep a rink bag/blanket packed and because there are always rinks that are colder than you can expect.

Use your travel time to and from games and practice to bond further with your kids and really get to know them better. Listen to their stories and music they like. Don't let them just plug in the headphones right away.

Save When You Can

Buy used equipment when possible. Team up when traveling. It's always fun to have room for friends and to travel as a group. Splitting the cost for travel is always helpful as well.

Most of all: Have Fun!

A simple one. Keep it fun. Always tell your kids you're proud of them - no matter what. Remember that they are kids and not NHL prospects.

Welcome to hockey and now it is time to look forward to this new adventure. As a wise hockey parent once advised me, it's more about where you are going than where you have been.