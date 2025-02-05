2025 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships Begin Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Players from across the United States will descend upon Eagle River, Wis., this weekend for the 18th annual USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships, hosted on the frozen waters of Dollar Lake.

One of the most iconic and anticipated events on the hockey calendar each season, the tournament brings the game back to its roots outdoors and attracts players from all corners of the United States and beyond.

The festivities include a check-in celebration at the famed Eagle River World Championship Derby Complex on Thursday (Feb. 6) from 4-9 p.m. CT that will include a cornhole tournament and a chance to meet fellow participants from across the nation.