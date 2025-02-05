skip navigation

2025 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships Begin Friday

By USA Hockey, 02/05/25, 11:00AM MST

Share

Some 200 Teams Set to Take the Ice on Idyllic Dollar Lake in Eagle River, Wisconsin

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Players from across the United States will descend upon Eagle River, Wis., this weekend for the 18th annual USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships, hosted on the frozen waters of Dollar Lake.

One of the most iconic and anticipated events on the hockey calendar each season, the tournament brings the game back to its roots outdoors and attracts players from all corners of the United States and beyond.

The festivities include a check-in celebration at the famed Eagle River World Championship Derby Complex on Thursday (Feb. 6) from 4-9 p.m. CT that will include a cornhole tournament and a chance to meet fellow participants from across the nation.

Pond Hockey National Championships Information

This year’s event includes some 200 teams and includes divisions for men’s and women’s players. More than 350 games will be played on 20 rinks over the course of the three-day event, which includes teams from 14 states.

The first pucks drop for the 2025 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships on Friday (Feb. 7) at 8:00 a.m. CT. Championship games are slated for Sunday (Feb. 9) beginning at 8:45 a.m. CT.

NOTES: Discover is the official sponsor of the women’s divisions of USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships … For more information about USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships, please click here.

Jason McCrimmon

Jason McCrimmon Makes Dreams Come True for Detroit Youth Hockey Players

By Steve Drumwright 02/06/2025, 1:00pm MST

Through multiple teams and programs, McCrimmon’s life is dedicated to giving back to the Detroit hockey community he grew up in

Charlie Jacobs

Charlie Jacobs Joins The USA Hockey Foundation Board of Directors

By USA Hockey 02/05/2025, 12:00pm MST

Hockey Week Across America Set for Feb. 17-Feb. 23

By USA Hockey 02/04/2025, 11:00am MST

National Try Hockey For Free Day Part of Festivities on Feb. 22

Ryan Carter

Devils Honor Ryan Carter with Dr. John J. McMullen Service to New Jersey Hockey Award

By Dan Scifo 01/29/2025, 4:45pm MST

USA Hockey’s Atlantic District Coach-in-Chief has won more than 230 games while coaching his alma mater, Saint Joseph Metuchen High School

The Royal Road: Supercharge Offensive Production

By Mike Doyle 01/27/2025, 9:30am MST

Ten years after its introduction, Royal Road more relevant in coaching than ever

View All |

Tag(s): Home  News Collector  Adult Hockey  Pond Hockey 

Share