2025 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships Begin Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Players from across the United States will descend upon Eagle River, Wis., this weekend for the 18th annual USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships, hosted on the frozen waters of Dollar Lake.
One of the most iconic and anticipated events on the hockey calendar each season, the tournament brings the game back to its roots outdoors and attracts players from all corners of the United States and beyond.
The festivities include a check-in celebration at the famed Eagle River World Championship Derby Complex on Thursday (Feb. 6) from 4-9 p.m. CT that will include a cornhole tournament and a chance to meet fellow participants from across the nation.
This year’s event includes some 200 teams and includes divisions for men’s and women’s players. More than 350 games will be played on 20 rinks over the course of the three-day event, which includes teams from 14 states.
The first pucks drop for the 2025 USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships on Friday (Feb. 7) at 8:00 a.m. CT. Championship games are slated for Sunday (Feb. 9) beginning at 8:45 a.m. CT.
NOTES: Discover is the official sponsor of the women’s divisions of USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships … For more information about USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships, please click here.