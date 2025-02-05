Charlie Jacobs Joins The USA Hockey Foundation Board of Directors

Jacobs founded the Boston Bruins Foundation in 2003 and since its inception more than 67 million dollars has been raised to help in supporting a strong support system for children and families in the community though education, athletics, and health and wellness.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charlie to The USA Hockey Foundation Board,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey and The USA Hockey Foundation. “His leadership in the hockey world, combined with his dedication to growing the game at all levels, will help us continue to make a meaningful impact on the sport.”

“It’s an honor to join the USA Hockey Foundation Board, particularly alongside a group of people as passionate as I am about the sport of hockey, “ said Jacobs. “I’m proud of the work the Boston Bruins organization has done - and will continue to do - to grow our sport across New England and I look forward to the opportunity to further the advancement of our great game throughout the nation in this new role with USA Hockey.”