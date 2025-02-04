Hockey Week Across America Set for Feb. 17-Feb. 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Hockey Week Across America, the annual week-long celebration of the sport, begins Monday, Feb. 17, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 23.
Among the highlights of the week – which includes a special theme for each day – is Try Hockey For Free Day on Feb. 22, where hundreds of local rinks nationwide host events to provide children ages 4 to 9 who have never tried hockey the chance to do so for free. Families can find a location hosting a Try Hockey For Free event near them by visiting TryHockeyForFree.com.
The highly anticipated Hockey Jersey Day is set for Feb. 21 and whether at school, at a game, out to eat, on the beach, or wherever life may find you, fans are encouraged to don their favorite hockey jersey(s) and share on social media channels.
Started in 2008 by USA Hockey, Hockey Week Across America is aimed at celebrating the game and those involved at all levels, while introducing the sport to new audiences.
NATIONAL MEDIA COVERAGE
NHL Network and SiriusXM NHL Network Radio are among the media outlets that will have special guests throughout the week to celebrate Hockey Week Across America and teams and associations at all levels of the hockey will be engaged in various ways to showcase the sport.
|DATE
|CELEBRATION
|Mon., Feb. 17
|USA Day
|Tues., Feb. 18
|Stick Salute Day
|Wed., Feb. 19
|Hockey Is For Everyone Day
|Thur., Feb. 20
|Volunteer Appreciation Day
|Fri., Feb. 21
|Hockey Jersey Day
|Sat., Feb. 22
|Try Hockey For Free Day
|Sun., Feb. 23
|Welcome To Hockey Day
NOTABLE USA HOCKEY ANNIVERSARIES
Of note during the week are anniversaries of some significant accomplishments of U.S. teams on the international stage, including on Feb. 18, the 27th anniversary of the 1998 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team earning gold; also, Feb. 22 will mark the 45th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, a day on which the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team beat the vaunted Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid, N.Y. Also on that day in 2018 the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team won gold in the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.
HOCKEY WEEK ACROSS AMERICA DAILY THEMES
Mon., Feb. 17 – USA Day, #TeamUSA
Tues., Feb. 18 – Stick Salute Day, #StickSalute
Wed., Feb. 19 – Hockey Is For Everyone Day, #HockeyIsForEveryone
Thurs., Feb. 20 – Volunteer Appreciation Day, #VolunteerAppreciation
Fri., Feb. 21 – Hockey Jersey Day, #HockeyJerseyDay
Sat., Feb. 22 – Try Hockey For Free Day, #TryHockey
Sun., Feb. 23 – Welcome to Hockey Day, #WelcomeToHockey
Fans are encouraged to engage with daily themes through social media and use the designated hashtags for each day.
NOTES: For more information about Hockey Week Across America, click HERE … Discover is the official sponsor of Try Hockey For Free Days … To date, USA Hockey has introduced more than 271,500 children to the sport through its national Try Hockey For Free Days … For more information about Try Hockey For Free Day, click HERE.