Hockey Week Across America Set for Feb. 17-Feb. 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Hockey Week Across America, the annual week-long celebration of the sport, begins Monday, Feb. 17, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 23.

Among the highlights of the week – which includes a special theme for each day – is Try Hockey For Free Day on Feb. 22, where hundreds of local rinks nationwide host events to provide children ages 4 to 9 who have never tried hockey the chance to do so for free. Families can find a location hosting a Try Hockey For Free event near them by visiting TryHockeyForFree.com.

The highly anticipated Hockey Jersey Day is set for Feb. 21 and whether at school, at a game, out to eat, on the beach, or wherever life may find you, fans are encouraged to don their favorite hockey jersey(s) and share on social media channels.

Started in 2008 by USA Hockey, Hockey Week Across America is aimed at celebrating the game and those involved at all levels, while introducing the sport to new audiences.

NATIONAL MEDIA COVERAGE

NHL Network and SiriusXM NHL Network Radio are among the media outlets that will have special guests throughout the week to celebrate Hockey Week Across America and teams and associations at all levels of the hockey will be engaged in various ways to showcase the sport.