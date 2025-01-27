The Royal Road: Supercharge Offensive Production

A decade ago, former NHL netminder Steve Valiquette introduced the concept of the “Royal Road.” The hockey world instantly took notice because of the eye-popping metrics he provided.

Tracking NHL goals during the 2014-15 season, Valiquette noticed emerging trends, including pucks moving across his Royal Road immediately preceding a shot increases shooters’ scoring opportunity by over 10 times.

“When you see numbers like that, it’s so overwhelming,” said Chris Brown, Associate Head Coach at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “You see those numbers and you say, ‘We’ve got to find ways, whether it’s on the line rush or offensive zone play, to change halves of the ice.’”

So, what is this magical motorway that takes players offensive chances from 0 to 60 faster than a Corvette?