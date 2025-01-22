Growth, Development, Success Celebrated at Winter Meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – With the backdrop of continued growth of hockey in the United States, leaders of USA Hockey from across the country gathered in Nashville, Tenn., last week for the organization’s Winter Meeting to not only celebrate success, but discuss plans to continue momentum in ensuring a fun and safe, player-centric environment for families in all corners of the country.

“We’ve confirmed through our member surveys that parents appreciate the emphasis we continue to place on age-appropriate development and the well-being of kids both on and off the ice,” said Mike Trimboli, president of USA Hockey. “That is at the core of what makes USA Hockey so special. We’re proud of our American Development Model, and so thankful to the volunteers in communities throughout the nation who implement our world-leading program.”

The Congress and Board received an update on participation numbers during the four-day meeting, which reflected increased numbers of players, coaches and officials.

“It’s great to see more families enjoying our great game of hockey,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Through the efforts of our volunteers and staff, and so many others that are invested in helping us grow the game, including the NHL, NHLPA and member clubs, we’ve had continued success in attracting more participants to our game all across the nation.

KEY MEETING HIGHLIGHTS