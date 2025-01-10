Helmet Safety Q-and-A: Guardian Caps, HECC, Rules and More

Guardian Caps, the padded helmet covers that have been appearing on the football field on Sundays, have also been talked about within hockey circles.

According to the Guardian Caps website, the soft-shelled helmet covers are designed to “augment existing helmets to make them pliable and able to more effectively manage energy, addressing the impact severity of blows.” The site promotes that the product has now been retrofitted to fit hockey helmets as well.

USA Hockey rules require that players wear HECC certified helmets and facemasks during USA Hockey-sanctioned games, however, attaching a Guardian Cap to a HECC-certified helmet, voids the certification.

USA Hockey’s Manager of Player Safety Kevin Margarucci took the time to answer questions about the Guardian Caps product and why players cannot wear them during USA Hockey-sanctioned games.

What is USA Hockey’s position on the use of Guardian Caps?

Kevin Margarucci: USA Hockey requires players must wear a HECC-certified helmet and facemask. HECC, which is an independent organization, has determined that any third-party addition to a helmet, like Guardian Caps, voids the certification.

What are Guardian Caps designed to do?

Margarucci: They’re a product that’s made to attach on the outside of the helmet. They actually attach to the facemask. The theory behind the Guardian Cap is that it will decrease forces from any impact, therefore reducing the risk for concussion.

What is the reason that using a Guardian Cap on a hockey helmet voids HECC’s certification?

Margarucci: HECC uses an independent validating lab. Any manufacturer in the helmet or facemask certification program with HECC sends their products to the independent lab to be tested. As long as they meet the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards for the helmets and facemasks in that independent testing, they are allowed to put the HECC certification on their product. The reason HECC certification is voided is that helmets are not tested with the Guardian Cap on it and therefore the helmet is not in the same condition that it was at the time of certification. The manufacturers would have to allow Guardian Cap to be used in testing in order for them to be approved.

Is Guardian Cap working with helmet manufacturers?

Margarucci: It’s very preliminary, but from what we understand, Guardian Cap intends to reach out to helmet manufacturers to see if there’s any interest in having their helmets tested with the Guardian Cap. It’s Guardian’s decision as to which manufacturers they reach out to. They’re also going to reach out to some youth, high school or even collegiate programs to see if they can start getting players to wear them to get more research. People should know that research and testing take time, so there is nothing imminent.

Does USA Hockey have an opinion on Guardian Caps?

Margarucci: We’re supportive of products that enhance safety, but it’s important to have research and testing that indicates the product is safe and effective, and to date, that does not exist for Guardian Caps product for hockey helmets.