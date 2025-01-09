Ted Devine Named Assistant Executive Director of Membership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Ted Devine (Chicago, Ill.), with nearly four decades of entrepreneurial and executive experience, has been named assistant executive director for membership at USA Hockey it was announced today.

“Ted brings a unique professional background to USA Hockey and we’re really excited to have him as a part of our staff,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “His passion for hockey and desire to positively impact the sport really came through when we talked. And with his successful business experience, including building a company from the ground up, he’ll bring important experience to USA Hockey that can positively contribute in many ways, but most specifically in our on-going efforts to grow the game across the country.”

Among his most significant accomplishments, Devine founded Insureon, an independent marketplace for online delivery of small business insurance. Over eight years, Devine built Insureon to include 250 employees and $31 million in revenue before selling it in 2020.

During an accomplished career, he has also served as a senior partner at McKinsey & Company (1993-2005); CEO of Aon Reinsurance/President Global Retail Brokerage (2005-2009); and chief administrative officer/CEO advisor of AIG (2020-2024).

In November of 2009, Devine founded 1World Sports, a non-profit organization focused on helping at-risk youth ages 6-16 learn life lessons through sport.

Devine earned his undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.