Wide Awake: How to Wind Down After Late-Night Hockey

One of the best things about hockey is that you can play it well into your adult years and there are various leagues for players, from beginners to the ultra-competitive. Regardless at what level you’re at, one challenge that many adult leaguers face is when they lay their head down to sleep after a game. And late-night games can lead to rough mornings for those who have to rise and grind at work the next day.

“Playing late games and your nervous system is all revved up, guys can struggle with going to sleep,” said Brian Galivan, USA Hockey National Team Development Program Director of Sport Science. Galivan said it is something that the NTDP players faces as well, “At the junior, college and pro levels, it’s the same issue.”

Galivan, founder of GVN Performance and Revitalab Chicago, works with elite athletes around the world and shares some tips for adult league players trying to get to sleep after an evening game.

Keep it Cool

Many adult league games start later at night, which can make getting to bed even more stressful. Galivan suggests skipping the heat during the post-game shower and opt for a cold-water rinse.

“Cold showers or cold tub is good because it calms your nervous system down and brings your body temperature down,” said Galivan. “When your body temperature is really high, we tend not to sleep as well.”

Some may counter that taking a cold shower wakes them up. While there might be a temporary shock to the system, the goal is to lower your overall temperature.

“You’re a little more alert after hitting the cold, so, initially it gives you a little jolt but you’re trying to get your body temp down,” he added. “That’s what’s so great about things like cryotherapy and cold tubs, is getting your core temperature down to help you get more restful sleep.”

Room Settings

Galivan also advises optimizing your sleep environment, so you can rise refreshed for work in the morning. These tips include:

Keeping the room temperature at 68 degrees or below.

Keeping your room dark, blacking out lights and windows.

Sleep in loose, comfortable clothing.

Stay off the screens before bed.

The last one can be particularly challenging with smartphones and many people having television sets in their bedrooms.

“Staying away from blue light 35-45 minutes before bedtime can help your brain relax. Your brain is taking in so much information, so many signals when you’re watching TV or looking at screens,” Galivan said. “You really want to get your brain to calm down. Watching TV in bed or on your phone is not going to be good for your sleep.”

Food and Nutrition

For the NTDP players, Galivan has them ‘carb crash’ – load up on heavy carbohydrates.

“Carb crashing helps our players at international competitions because we’re up so late and sometimes we have an earlier game,” Galivan said.

However, the average Joe competing in adult league is not burning 3-4,000 calories training like the teens at the NTDP. Depending on what your fitness goals are, he suggests aiming for healthy, balanced meals.

“It's so late, so [getting a good meal] can be a struggle, but you want protein,” Galivan said. “You want healthier carbs – we usually eat pasta. Postgame, go for sweet potato, whole grain pasta, protein and greens.”

Magnesium has also shown to help with sleep. Many adults do not get enough magnesium through their diet so have to take a supplement. Magnesium can be found in legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, green leafy vegetables, red meat and fish.

“If you’re someone who really struggles falling asleep, cherry juice, high-concentrate Cheribundi, can be something that can help,” Galivan said. “It has natural melatonin in it.”

Many adults now take forms of sleep aid, like melatonin. While that can help, Galivan warns, “Guys will try melatonin, which will help at first. But it will affect your body’s natural process of developing melatonin, then you need the melatonin to fall asleep.”

However, if you’re someone who is really struggling, “small amounts of melatonin can be good because some sleep is better than no sleep,” Galivan added.

Postgame Beverages

Many adult league games end with postgame locker beers or going out to a pub for a pint with teammates. While this tradition can certainly provide camaraderie among teammates, it will wreak havoc on your sleep.

“For adult league, there tends to be alcohol or beers in the locker room after games. Alcohol destroys sleep, period,” Galivan said.

Although considered a downer, drinking alcohol raises your blood pressure and heart rate and doesn’t allow your body to fall into deep, REM sleep.

“When your blood pressure and heart rate are higher, it’s going to affect your sleep. Alcohol and marijuana are downers, so you’re numbing brain cells and they cause you to pass out. So it can help people to sleep, just like NyQuil or sleeping medications, but when you take those types of things, you’re not falling into deep, restful sleep – you’re just passing out.”

He added that people tend to wake up earlier after drinking because their blood pressure was higher than when they went to bed. So, if you’re going to have a postgame beverage, be responsible and even if you don’t drink enough to get a hangover, expect to still not be quite as refreshed the next morning.

“After a game, you’re fired up,” Galivan said. “Then you have some beers and then you get more fired up, and then you pass out. Even just one or two is going to affect your sleep.”