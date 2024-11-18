Colorado Amateur Hockey Association Sees Impressive Turnout in Centennial, Colorado

None of the dozens of Try Hockey for Free Events, presented by Discover, that were held the weekend of Nov. 2 were as packed as the event in Centennial, Colorado.

Regardless, Jessica Van Buren of the South Suburban Parks and Recreation District organization said there is still room for additional growth in the Denver area.

“It’s awesome and [Try Hockey for Free] is such a cool event to put on,” Van Buren said. “We’re very lucky that we have so much gear that has been donated and the space to accommodate all of the kids who want to try hockey. It’s a lot to accommodate and a little chaotic, but it works, and they love it.”

There were 237 participants across two events at the South Suburban Family Sports Center Nov. 2-3, which was the most participants at any event in the country. Van Buren said the first co-ed event on Saturday included 170 kids while about 70 kids showed up the following day for a girls-only event.

“It was mind-blowing and just awesome to see,” Van Buren said. “We had more than 200 people in here, strapped skates and pads on them and let them play hockey. They won’t all sign up for hockey, but they’ve been introduced to it. If half of them sign up, then that’s a win to keep our programs growing.”

When it isn’t filled with hundreds of kids, the South Suburban Family Sports Center serves as the practice facility for the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche. Van Buren said there are five sheets of ice between two buildings.

“Between the five sheets we can still use more ice,” she said. “We have lots of room to put lots of people. If there was more ice, we would absolutely fill it. Luckily, we have the facilities and staff to take care of everyone.”

Van Buren said the hockey programs within the facility are healthy, with more than 300 skaters at the 12U recreation level alone. Part of the success is fueled by the Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Outside of the Try Hockey for Free days, the South Suburban Family Sports Center offers two Learn to Play courses — one designed for younger kids, ages 4-8, while the second caters to older children.

Van Buren added Avalanche alumni like Milan Hejduk, Peter Budaj and others have helped the hockey programs at the facility in the past.

“Hockey is a very close-knit sport,” Van Buren said. “To have these guys who have been in the NHL and have played for the Avalanche to come out and help us is really cool. Everybody is busy, but everybody gives back, so it’s really special.”

It’s just as exciting for Van Buren to know that volunteers and coaches at the facility can introduce the sport to others, and that they have the space to play the game. She relayed a story of a mother whose child never skated before the Try Hockey For Free event, and now he can’t stop talking about hockey.

That’s why Van Buren and others put in the effort to continue to try and grow the sport.

“It’s really special to give back to the game that has given us so much,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s well worth it once you see everyone out there on the ice. We’re just looking to keep it rolling. We’re already thinking about next year.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.