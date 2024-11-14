2024 USA Hockey Blind and Special Classics Begin Friday in Blaine, Minnesota

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The fourth-annual USA Hockey Blind Classic and the sixth-annual USA Hockey Special Classic will be held this weekend (Nov. 15-17) at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.

The three-day event is open to the public and free of charge.

The 2024 USA Hockey Blind Classic will feature six teams, divided into three different tiers of competition, and a total of 48 players. For more information, including a full event schedule, click here.

A total of 16 teams and over 240 players from around the country will participate in the 2024 USA Hockey Special Classic. Teams will be split into three different tiers based on level of competition. For more information, including a full event schedule, click here.