Champions Crowned at 2024 USA Hockey Sled Classic, Presented by the NHL

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas – Champions were crowned across six different tiers of sled hockey at the 2024 USA Hockey Sled Classic, Presented by the NHL, on Sunday (Nov. 10).

A total of 30 teams and a record 525 players competed in the four-day event, which was hosted by the Dallas Stars at the Children’s Health StarCenter rinks in Farmers Branch and Euless, Texas.

The Colorado Avalanche won the Tier I title, the Pittsburgh Penguins took home the Tier II championship, the Columbus Blue Jackets captured the Tier III title, Pittsburgh was crowned Tier IV champions, the Buffalo Sabres earned the Tier V title and the New York Islanders won Tier VI.

The inaugural USA Hockey Sled Showcase took place Friday (Nov. 8) night, featuring players from both the U.S. National Sled Team and U.S. Women’s Development Sled Team. Declan Farmer (Tampa, Fla.) scored the decisive shootout goal to seal an 8-7 victory for Team Green after a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair between the nation’s top players.

First staged in 2010, the USA Hockey Sled Classic is an annual tournament between NHL-affiliated sled hockey teams. Participating teams in the tournament must have an official affiliation with an NHL member club and represent their affiliated NHL club by wearing official NHL licensed jerseys with local club marks and logos.

