skip navigation

More Than 8,000 Kids Introduced To Hockey as Part of Try Hockey For Free, Presented By Discover, on Nov. 2

By USA Hockey, 11/08/24, 1:15PM MST

Share

Nearly 300 rinks across the country hosted events for the first of two national events this season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – More than 8,000 children across the country had the opportunity to try hockey for the first time last Saturday (Nov. 2) during the first of this season’s two national USA Hockey  Try Hockey For Free days. USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free, presented by Discover, days are focused on providing an opportunity for children who haven’t tried the sport to do so without cost.

Certified volunteers and coaches provided instruction and fun games for children to play on the ice, and host sites provided equipment for children to borrow. 

“Seeing so many families enjoying their first youth hockey experience is such an honor,” said Katie Holmgren, USA Hockey’s director of program services. “It is a great reminder each season of why it’s so wonderful to be part of the hockey community. Our volunteers around the country do so much work to ensure that the kids’ first experience with the sport is memorable. It is inspiring to see everyone come together to welcome the newest wave of young hockey players.”

Nearly 300 different rinks across the country hosted Try Hockey For Free, presented by Discover, events. South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch, Colo., welcomed 166 participants, the most of any host site in the country. Monument Ice Rinks in Monument, Colo., followed with 149 children trying hockey for the first time, while AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk in Overland Park, Kan., had the third-most participants with 110.

Other sites with notable attendance included Kansas City Ice Center in Mission, Kan., with 96 participants; Sport Stable in Superior, Colo., with 95; Ice & Golf Center at Northwoods in San Antonio, Texas, with 92; Olympic View Arena in Terrance, Wash., with 67; and Iceland Sports Complex in Louisville, Ky., with 66.

With the support of the NHL and NHL member clubs, as well as sponsors and local associations, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free, presented by Discover, days are designed to provide a national platform for introducing children to the sport free of charge. The events are the world’s largest introduction-to-hockey initiative.

USA Hockey’s annual Hockey Week Across America celebration will include the second national Try Hockey For Free Day, presented by Discover, on February 22, 2025. Interested host sites can go here for more information. 

NOTES: Discover is the official presenting sponsor of Try Hockey For Free … USA Hockey’s Try Hockey for Free initiative has introduced over 271,500 children to the sport of hockey.

More USA Hockey News

Taylor Swamp

Taylor Swamp Hopes to Inspire Younger Girls in Akwesasne to Pursue College Sports

By Nicole Haase 11/08/2024, 1:00pm MST

Swamp plays hockey and lacrosse at SUNY Potsdam

USA Hockey Welcomes Nate Wampole as 100,000th 8U Player of 2024-25

By USA Hockey 11/07/2024, 10:00am MST

Season is 14th with 100K-plus 8U players

USA Hockey Sled Classic, Presented by the NHL, Begins Tomorrow

By USA Hockey 11/06/2024, 11:00am MST

Dallas Stars Hosting 14th Annual Event

Kansas City 2024 Try Hockey For Free Group Photo

A New Rink Near Kansas City Massively Boosted Try Hockey for Free Participation Numbers

By Dan Scifo 11/04/2024, 3:45pm MST

A total of 110 kids showed up for the Try Hockey For Free, presented by Discover, event this past weekend

Try Hockey for Free Helps Kids in San Antonio Learn to Play the Game the Right Way

By Dan Scifo 11/04/2024, 3:30pm MST

A total of 130 kids attended a Try Hockey for Free, presented by Discover, event hosted by San Antonio Youth Hockey this past weekend

View All |

Tag(s): Home  Players & Parents  News Collector  News & Features  Come Play Youth Hockey 

Share