USA Hockey Welcomes Nate Wampole as 100,000th 8U Player of 2024-25

By USA Hockey, 11/07/24, 10:00AM MST

Season is 14th with 100K-plus 8U players

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that Nate Wampole (Buffalo, Wyo.) is the 100,000th player in the 8-and-under age category for the 2024-25 season. It marks the 14th season USA Hockey has surpassed 100,000 8U players, with the threshold being crossed every season since 2010-11, outside of the pandemic campaign of 2020-21.  

Wampole’s father and grandfather both played hockey in high school, and he was inspired to begin playing while living in Pennsylvania. His favorite hockey player is his father, and he is a fan of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers. Wampole’s family moved from Philadelphia to Wyoming in 2023 and he is a member of the Sheridan Amateur Hockey Association.

In total, USA Hockey includes more than 1,000,000 players, coaches, officials and volunteers in all 50 states.


Nate Wampole of Buffalo, Wyo.

