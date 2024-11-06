USA Hockey Sled Classic, Presented by the NHL, Begins Tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2024 USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, is set to begin tomorrow (Nov. 7) at the Children’s Health StarCenter rinks in Farmer’s Branch, and Euless, Texas. The Dallas Stars will serve as host for the 14th annual event, which will run through Sunday (Nov. 10).

A record 525 players on 30 teams from across the country will gather in the greater Dallas area to compete in six different tiers of competition. Every game throughout the weekend is open to the public and free to attend.

The USA Hockey Sled Showcase Game will be held Friday (Nov. 8) at Children’s Health StarCenter - Farmer’s Branch, featuring players from the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team and the U.S. Women’s Development Sled Hockey Team. Puck drop is set for 6:45 p.m. CT. The Showcase will include three-time Women’s World Challenge champion Kelsey DiClaudio (Plum, Pa.) and three-time Paralympic gold medalist and U.S. National Sled Team all-time leading scorer Declan Farmer (Tampa, Fla.).

First staged in 2010, the USA Hockey Sled Classic is an annual round-robin tournament between NHL-affiliated sled hockey teams. Participating teams in the tournament must have an official affiliation with an NHL member club and represent their affiliated NHL club by wearing official NHL licensed jerseys with local club marks and logos.