Officials, Welcome Back! New Policy Makes It Easier for Refs to Return to USA Hockey

There have been a number of USA Hockey initiatives implemented to improve opportunities, education, skills and the overall experience for officials in recent years, and in turn, players, coaches and fans have reaped the benefits.

The Mentor Program, Advanced Officiating Development Program and Next Shift Initiative are three popular examples. The latest is the “Welcome Back” initiative, which was formally approved by the Referees-in-Chief (RIC) at the organization’s annual meeting in June. The new initiative, which went into effect for the most recent registration season, may incentivize game officials, who had left USA Hockey to work under other governing bodies (such as NFHS or NCAA), to return to the level they were at when they left. Previously, these experienced officials had to return as Level 1 officials – essentially starting over – and work their way back up.

“There are many officials who have been working games in the high school, college or professional ranks or who have stepped away from officiating altogether and want to come back to USA Hockey,” said Kevin Donovan, Massachusetts RIC and an official himself for roughly 35 years. “We want to be able to welcome them back and make it easier for them to return.”

Donovan took the time to highlight the ins and outs of the new Welcome Back initiative, and the bigger picture mission it helps support.

USA Hockey: How are things different now for officials who want to return to the organization?

Donovan: In the past, officials could come back, but it was very difficult for them. If they had been away for more than two years, they had to start the process over again as a Level 1. So, you had a lot of officials who had years of experience and maybe had been working college hockey and wanted to return as a mentor and give back to the youth, having to go back and be taught basic skills. It was difficult for them to do that. Admittedly, there were too many requirements, so we took a look at how we could make things better. The new program offers officials the opportunity to return to USA Hockey at the level they left if the RIC can verify, or if they can provide a letter of recommendation from a league administrator verifying they have been continuously working games while they were gone. So, if they were a Level 3, we can bring them back as a Level 3. Of course, we’ll work with them to get up to speed on any new USA Hockey rules. It’s a much simpler process.

USA Hockey: What was the impetus for the initiative?

Donovan: We used to do this on a one-off basis, because there was really no policy in place. So, it was a bit of a hassle. You would talk to your RIC if you wanted to come back and maybe they could help you. And not everyone knew about that option, so once they registered it was difficult. We wanted to get a published policy out so everyone knows about it and we can spread the word. If you want to come back to USA Hockey, there’s an easier way to do it than just becoming a Level 1 again. I think previously some probably thought we we’re not interested in them coming back and that may have turned people away. The important message is we want these officials to come back. They have all this great experience and may be at the other end of their careers as a high-end official, and we can definitely use them at the grassroots level. They can help so many new officials with their experience.

USA Hockey: Is there a bigger picture mission, such as retention and keeping good officials in the game?

Donovan: Yes, 100% it helps us with retention of officials. If we have those veteran officials that come back and help us, they can help mentor, shadow and work with the new officials. We want to keep those new officials around. And if we can do a better job of mentoring them, getting them through the process the first couple years, help them understand how to get games, work with them on the ice, etc., that’s what we need. It’s very intimidating when you step on the ice for the first time, so if you have someone that you’re partnered with who can guide you, that’s huge.

USA Hockey: This new initiative looks like the latest example of a continued effort to improve the overall experience for officials. Is that part of the motivation?

Donovan: As the officiating section, we’re constantly looking back at the way we do things and for ways to improve. We have policies and procedures, but we’re also as a group more open to adjusting on the fly. There may be something we can’t change this year, but if we see something that’s not working, we have the ability as a group to talk about it and come up with a better way to handle it. For example, we’re re-evaluating our education program at all the different levels. This year is the first year we’re doing everything as a virtual seminar, as we did during COVID. When we came out of COVID, Level 3s and 4s stayed virtual, but Level 1s and 2s became live. Last year we moved Level 2s to virtual and this year, we moved the Level 1s. We’re trying to make it easier for people to become an official. We want to be the organization that says, ‘yes, we want you back.’

USA Hockey: What is your involvement in the Welcome Back initiative?

Donovan: I am the RIC in Massachusetts and this is my 11th year as the RIC. I’ve also been an instructor since 1996 and an official for 35 years. I’ve had officials express frustration about having to go back to Level 1 if they wanted to come back. So, I tried to champion the idea of making things easier for officials to come back to USA Hockey, and tell them, ‘we hear you.’ Now we have this policy, and I think we need to go out and spread the word and tell officials, ‘if you want to come back to USA Hockey and do those games, it’s easier now, there’s not the hassle there used to be.’

USA Hockey: While the initiative is only a few months old, how would you say it has gone so far?

Donovan: I’ve already had six or seveb people come back to me and we’ve done the paper forms, put them through the process and put them back to their appropriate level. They just have to attend their seminars and make sure they get the requirements done. They say, ‘that’s it, I don’t have to go back as a Level 1 and start all over again?’ So, the new initiative is great.

USA Hockey: Do you see this initiative evolving over time?

Donovan: I would hope it would get even easier, with regards to the process. As we change our IT systems, I’m hoping that soon it will all be able to be done online, and with a click of a button I can go in and approve. We’re constantly looking at ways to evolve and make the process easier for everyone.