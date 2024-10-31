USA Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Discover®

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year partnership with Discover, one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services.

As part of the agreement, Discover will be the official credit card of USA Hockey and also designated as an official sponsor of USA Hockey and the U.S. Women’s National Team.

In addition, Discover will serve as the presenting sponsor of Rivalry Series games in the U.S., the highly anticipated annual competition between the U.S. and Canadian women’s national teams.

Discover will also serve as presenting sponsor of USA Hockey’s two national Try Hockey for Free Days each season.

As part of its partnership, Discover intends to support and showcase hockey from the youth level through national teams, with a particular focus on girls and women’s hockey, and highlighting the many fascinating stories and players within the sport.

“We’re excited to welcome Discover to the USA Hockey family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Our core value that hockey is for everyone aligns with Discover’s vision, and their support is greatly appreciated as we continue to work to ensure access to everyone who would like to play or be involved in our great sport.”

"Our partnership with USA Hockey allows Discover to not only deepen our relationship with hockey but also reinforces our commitment to women's sports," says Discover Vice President of Media Amy Adams. "As we grow within the hockey space, we look forward to amplifying voices and creating opportunities where athletes can thrive on and off the ice."

Discover will serve as a sponsor of the USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships, the signature event on the adult hockey calendar each season, and also as the presenting partner of the women’s division of the tournament.

With Discover’s objective to support and have broad visibility throughout USA Hockey, they will have a presence at many of USA Hockey’s signature events, including the Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships; Game On: Women in Hockey Leadership Symposium; Chipotle All-American Game; Level 5 Coaches Symposium; Advanced Officiating Symposium; and at both the 2025 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship and 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Discover will also have visibility through USA Hockey Magazine, the most widely distributed hockey magazine in the world, and also on USA Hockey’s website and social channels.

USA Hockey and Aggregate Sports, its official agency of record, worked in tandem to broker the Discover partnership.

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders, sometimes Olympic or Paralympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT DISCOVER

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover® Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.