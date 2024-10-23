skip navigation

National Try Hockey For Free Day Set for Nov. 2

By USA Hockey, 10/23/24, 12:00PM MDT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey, in conjunction with over 300 rinks nationwide, will host the first of its two national Try Hockey For Free days this season on Saturday, Nov. 2. 

Children across the United States can try hockey free of charge at hundreds local rinks around the country, having the chance to skate, shoot and score. Certified volunteers and coaches will provide instruction and fun games for children to play on the ice, and host sites will provide equipment for children to borrow.

Families can find the location closest to them by entering their zip code at TryHockeyForFree.com.

Try Hockey For Free is the world’s largest introduction-to-hockey initiative and has introduced nearly 265,000 children and families to the sport of hockey.

With broad support from the hockey community, including from the NHL and NHL member clubs, as well as sponsors and local associations, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free days provide a national platform to introduce children to the sport free of charge.

The second national Try Hockey For Free day of the season is set for Feb. 22 as part of Hockey Week Across America.

More USA Hockey News

Building Skills and Problem Solving with the Constraints Led Approach

By Mike Doyle 10/21/2024, 10:00am MDT

Learning Through Experience

Thor Nelson has Mark Rudolph to Thank for Winning the Award Named After Rudolph

By Sean Shapiro 10/18/2024, 10:00am MDT

The NCHC honored Nelson, North Dakota’s referee-in-chief for USA Hockey, with the Mark Rudolph Award Earlier This Year

Yankton Area Ice Association is Working to Rebuild a Girls’ Hockey Team

By Tom Layberger 10/17/2024, 3:15pm MDT

In an attempt to get a girls high school team, the YAIA started a 14U team to develop younger players

Dr. Carly Anderson Wants Hockey Players to Look at Their Mental Game as a Journey

By Nicole Haase 10/17/2024, 9:45am MDT

Anderson, one of two sport psychologists that works with the U.S. Women’s National Team, breaks down the mental side of the game.

With No Local Ice Rinks, RGV Roller Provides Kids in Rio Grande Valley a Hockey Outlet

By Bob Reinert 10/14/2024, 1:15pm MDT

The Dallas Stars recently hosted organization for their home opener

