National Try Hockey For Free Day Set for Nov. 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey, in conjunction with over 300 rinks nationwide, will host the first of its two national Try Hockey For Free days this season on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Children across the United States can try hockey free of charge at hundreds local rinks around the country, having the chance to skate, shoot and score. Certified volunteers and coaches will provide instruction and fun games for children to play on the ice, and host sites will provide equipment for children to borrow.

Families can find the location closest to them by entering their zip code at TryHockeyForFree.com.

Try Hockey For Free is the world’s largest introduction-to-hockey initiative and has introduced nearly 265,000 children and families to the sport of hockey.