Building Skills and Problem Solving with the Constraints Led Approach

A traditional method of coaching is, “I’m going to tell you what to do.” However, a more effective way for players to learn is through experience. So how do you get a player to do what you want with without diagramming it out on the chalkboard? That’s where the constraints led approach comes in.

The framework of the constraints led approach is essentially to create environments for players to learn by doing. To do this, coaches put ‘constraints’ on their players. So, rather than only telling players what to do, coaches must also put players in situations where they can learn skills through played experiences.

“The players were getting really good at following directions,” said Zachary Nowak, USA Hockey Coordinator of Coaching Education Program. “Whereas in the constraints led approach, you’ve got to put them in an environment where they are forced to solve problems.”

In this framework, there are three main constraints: 1. Individuals, 2. Environment, 3. Task. There are things coaches can’t change, like individual player characteristics.

“As coaches, we’re really concerned with the task constraint,” Nowak said.