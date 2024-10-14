With No Local Ice Rinks, RGV Roller Provides Kids in Rio Grande Valley a Hockey Outlet

“We really have a strong connection,” said Mata, noting that Mexican children and their parents cross the border each week to play in roller leagues. “It’s really cool. You hear a lot of negative things about the border. I’m just really proud and happy to be a part of something that crosses … the border and crosses cultural barriers.

“We just want everyone to play. We’re all kind of one big family on both sides of the border. That’s really, really special.”

McAllen’s ice rink closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, so keeping hockey afloat in the area has been difficult. The nearest ice surface is four hours away in San Antonio.

RGV Roller provides an accessible gateway to the sport with its youth and adult leagues, travel team and clinics.

“I’m just trying to give these kids what I wish was there when I was younger, and I think we’re doing a good job,” said Mata, a recipient of the Herbert Carnegie Trailblazer Award, which honors unsung heroes in the hockey world. “It’s fun. The kids are having a blast doing it. It’s low cost.

“I think this really is a way to grow the game at an affordable level. It is going to lead kids to ice hockey. It feels just like the natural progression.”

Affordability is vital in an area where 34 percent of families fall below the poverty line. RGV Roller began with 35 youth players in 2022, the first year of league play. That number has more than doubled.

“Our numbers continue to grow because we’re trying to expand programs,” Mata said. “It’s impressive how many kids have stuck around and really, really love the game. These are kids who have no knowledge of hockey. We just want to keep growing the league.”

McAllen might seem light years away from Dallas, but the Stars welcomed the Roller players with open arms after driving more than 500 miles to get to American Airlines Cetner.

“It felt like a dream,” said Al Montoya, the Stars’ vice president of cultural growth and strategy. “It was an awesome experience. I know it’s one I’ll never forget.”

According to Montoya, the Stars have worked with RGV Roller since the organization’s inception, and this was the first time that the team hosted the organization.

Montoya clearly relished the moment when the players received their new ice skates.

“You could just see their faces,” Montoya recalled. “It was like Christmas morning every time you were unwrapping a gift. They couldn’t hold back.”

Seeing those smiling faces was especially satisfying for Montoya, as his love for the sport started while playing roller hockey as a kid.

The connection between this event and Hispanic Heritage Month wasn’t lost on Montoya.

“I think that’s just the cherry on top, right?” he said. “In our cultural growth and strategy, it’s connecting with the community on a consistent basis. We’re constantly engaging with groups that represent our community.”

With a strong first event hosting RGV Roller, Montoya plans for the relationship between the Stars and the organization to carry on for years to come.

“We would love to grow and build on it,” Montoya said. “Our team motto is ‘One state, one team.’ You’re part of our family. I know they felt that this weekend.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.