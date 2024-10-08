U.S. House Introduces Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act

“We applaud the introduction of the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act and appreciate the work done by Representatives Stauber, Stefanik, Quigley and Keating,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “The 1980 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team is most deserving of receiving the Congressional Gold Medal. Their unlikely run to the gold medal in Lake Placid, which included a historic win over the Soviet Union, inspired our nation at what was a very trying time. We encourage fans to contact their congressional representatives in support of this bill and its passage.”

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress for distinguished contributions or achievements by an individual or group.

The bill calls for the creation of three medals. One would be displayed at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minn., while the others would be placed at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado, Springs, Colo., and the Lake Placid Olympic Center.

The 1980 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team blazed a historic path to gold in Lake Placid, N.Y. After going undefeated in round robin play, Team USA advanced to the medal round where it beat the heavily favored Soviets, 4-3, and then Finland, 4-2, to earn the nation’s second gold medal in Olympic men’s ice hockey competition.

In 1999, Sports Illustrated named the “Miracle on Ice” as the No. 1 sports moment of the 20th century. The 1980 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003.