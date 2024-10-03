skip navigation

U.S. National Teams Will Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Gaudreau Brothers This Season

By USA Hockey, 10/03/24, 12:00PM EDT

Share

Men’s, Women’s and Sled National Teams, Along with NTDP Part of Effort

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A helmet decal honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who tragically passed away in a bicycle accident on Aug. 29, will be donned by U.S. national teams at all levels this season, as well as by the two teams part of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, it was announced today by USA Hockey.

The decal artwork includes stars floating toward the heavens with the Gaudreau name and the jersey numbers of Johnny (13) and Matthew (21).
 

“Johnny and Matthew, along with their families, will forever be a part of the USA Hockey family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “This is a small way to not only honor their memory, but help keep their wonderful spirit for our great game and life in general in the forefront.”

Team USA News

U.S. National Sled Team Set to Begin 2024-25 Season at IPH Cup

By USA Hockey 10/04/2024, 2:45pm MDT

Ostravar Arena in Ostrava, Czechia, to Host Four-Team Tournament

2024-25 U.S. National Sled Hockey Team Roster, Staff Announced

By USA Hockey 10/03/2024, 1:30pm MDT

Season kicks off Monday at IPH Cup in Ostrava, Czechia

Team USA Roster Announced For November Rivalry Series

By USA Hockey 10/02/2024, 9:55am MDT

Group includes 24 players who skated in the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship

Tickets On Sale Now For 2024-25 Rivalry Series

By USA Hockey 09/20/2024, 10:00am MDT

Watch The Fiercest Rivalry On Ice As Team USA Faces Canada

View All |

Tag(s): Home  About Us  News Collector  NHL  Marketing News 

Share