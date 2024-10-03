U.S. National Teams Will Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Gaudreau Brothers This Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A helmet decal honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who tragically passed away in a bicycle accident on Aug. 29, will be donned by U.S. national teams at all levels this season, as well as by the two teams part of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, it was announced today by USA Hockey.
The decal artwork includes stars floating toward the heavens with the Gaudreau name and the jersey numbers of Johnny (13) and Matthew (21).
“Johnny and Matthew, along with their families, will forever be a part of the USA Hockey family,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “This is a small way to not only honor their memory, but help keep their wonderful spirit for our great game and life in general in the forefront.”