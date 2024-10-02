Team USA Roster Announced For November Rivalry Series

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today the 26 players who will make up the U.S. Women’s National Team that will face Canada in the opening three contests of the 2024-25 Rivalry Series in November.
Highlighting the roster are 24 players who were part of Team USA for the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship in April, including Cayla Barnes (Eastvale, Calif.), Hannah Bilka (Coppell, Texas), Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass.), Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill.), Britta Curl (Bismarck, N.D.), Joy Dunne (O’Fallon, Mo.), Lacey Eden (Annapolis, Md.), Laila Edwards (Cleveland Heights, Ohio), Aerin Frankel (Chappaqua, N.Y.), Rory Guilday (Minnetonka, Minn.), Savannah Harmon (Downers Grove, Ill.), Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H.), Taylor Heise (Lake City, Minn.), Nicole Hensley (Lakewood, Colo.), Tessa Janecke (Warren, Ill.), Megan Keller (Farmington Hills, Mich.), Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho), Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill.), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minn.), Gwyneth Philips (Athens, Ohio), Hayley Scamurra (Buffalo, N.Y.), Kirsten Simms (Plymouth, Mich.) and Haley Winn (Rochester, N.Y.) and Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior, Minn.).
Additionally, Gabbie Hughes (Lino Lakes, Minn.), who was a member of the 2023 U.S. Women’s National Team member, will return to the national team stage, as will Ally Simpson (Frisco, Texas), who skated for the U.S. during the 2023-24 Rivalry Series.
The full roster can be viewed
The November Rivalry Series games will take place at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California, on Nov. 6; the Maverik Center in West Valley, Utah, on Nov. 8; and Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 10.
The 2024-25 Rivalry Series will include five games, with the final two contests coming on Feb. 6 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Feb. 8 in Summerside, Prince Edward Island.
For the full schedule of games, including ticket information,
NOTES: The Rivalry Series was created by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada in 2018-19 and been conducted in four previous seasons. In 2018-19, three games were played (2-1, Canada); in 2019-20 the teams played five times (4-1, USA), while seven games were played in both 2022-23 (4-3, Canada) and 2023-24 (4-3, Canada).