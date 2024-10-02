Team USA Roster Announced For November Rivalry Series

Additionally, Gabbie Hughes (Lino Lakes, Minn.), who was a member of the 2023 U.S. Women’s National Team member, will return to the national team stage, as will Ally Simpson (Frisco, Texas), who skated for the U.S. during the 2023-24 Rivalry Series.

The November Rivalry Series games will take place at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California, on Nov. 6; the Maverik Center in West Valley, Utah, on Nov. 8; and Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 10.

The 2024-25 Rivalry Series will include five games, with the final two contests coming on Feb. 6 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Feb. 8 in Summerside, Prince Edward Island.

NOTES: The Rivalry Series was created by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada in 2018-19 and been conducted in four previous seasons. In 2018-19, three games were played (2-1, Canada); in 2019-20 the teams played five times (4-1, USA), while seven games were played in both 2022-23 (4-3, Canada) and 2023-24 (4-3, Canada).