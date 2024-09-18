skip navigation

USA Hockey Announces Partnership With NewAge Products

By USA Hockey, 09/18/24, 10:00AM MDT

Share

NewAge is innovative leader in home renovation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year partnership with NewAge Products, a leading brand in home improvement and storage solutions focused on designing premium solutions that transform and organize living spaces.

The partnership will center around a consumer promotion that will include one lucky member of USA Hockey receiving a suite of NewAge Products to complete a home renovation during each year of the agreement.

“We’re appreciative of the support of NewAge Products,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Their passion for innovation nicely aligns with our mindset at USA Hockey.”

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with USA Hockey and to help its families and fans get the most out of their living spaces,” said Parag Shah, president and co-founder of NewAge Products. “At NewAge, delivering high-quality home solutions is our everyday mission. We look forward to bringing our expertise and premium products directly to the USA Hockey community.”

As part of the partnership, NewAge Products will be featured through USA Hockey social channels, in USA Hockey Magazine and through USAHockey.com.

ABOUT USA HOCKEY
USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders; fosters Olympic and Paralympic dreams; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT NEWAGE PRODUCTS
Since 2008, NewAge Products has engineered best-in-class solutions to organize and beautify living spaces. Our high-quality products are designed with functionality, precision, and elegance in mind. NewAge Products is a trusted consumer brand and valued trade partner in the home improvement and DIY space. Known for offering unique garage, home and outdoor products, and excellent customer service, our talented team of problem solvers are passionate about helping customers live their best life. With award-winning leadership and designers, and with over 75 patents held, NewAge Products is re-imagining the home inside and out, and with our virtual services, the overall customer shopping experience.

More USA Hockey

After Winning Three Stanley Cups, Matt Cullen Now Knows What It’s Like to Win a Clark Cup

By Steve Drumwright 09/18/2024, 3:15pm MDT

Cullen has been a minority owner of the defending Clark Cup champion Fargo Force for two years

Despite Living in Mexico, Ximena Garcia-Gallardo is Willing to Do Anything for Her Sons to Fulfill their American Hockey Dreams

By Steve Drumwright 09/15/2024, 9:00am MDT

Matias and Damian Gallardo play hockey in Texas and Massachusetts

Preseason Parent Meeting: Setting Expectations for a Great Hockey Season

By Mike Doyle 09/13/2024, 12:30pm MDT

An Informed Parent Is an Ally

Brandon Beaver and Maureen Thompson

While Disabled Hockey Continues to Rise in Popularity, Maureen Thompson-Siegel Wants More People to Learn About it

By Dan Scifo 09/13/2024, 11:30am MDT

Thompson-Siegel said some disciplines have seen the number of participants grow by more than 1,000 percent over the past decade

Addison Basile Going Beyond Just Playing the Sport

By Nicole Haase 09/11/2024, 9:15am MDT

Basile, president of Georgetown’s ACHA women’s hockey team, served as a team leader at the 2024 USA Hockey Girls National 15 Camp, driven by AAA

View All |

Tag(s): Home  News Collector  Marketing News 

Share