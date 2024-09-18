USA Hockey Announces Partnership With NewAge Products

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today a multi-year partnership with NewAge Products, a leading brand in home improvement and storage solutions focused on designing premium solutions that transform and organize living spaces.

The partnership will center around a consumer promotion that will include one lucky member of USA Hockey receiving a suite of NewAge Products to complete a home renovation during each year of the agreement.

“We’re appreciative of the support of NewAge Products,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Their passion for innovation nicely aligns with our mindset at USA Hockey.”

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with USA Hockey and to help its families and fans get the most out of their living spaces,” said Parag Shah, president and co-founder of NewAge Products. “At NewAge, delivering high-quality home solutions is our everyday mission. We look forward to bringing our expertise and premium products directly to the USA Hockey community.”

As part of the partnership, NewAge Products will be featured through USA Hockey social channels, in USA Hockey Magazine and through USAHockey.com.

ABOUT USA HOCKEY

USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people become leaders; fosters Olympic and Paralympic dreams; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usahockey.com.

ABOUT NEWAGE PRODUCTS

Since 2008, NewAge Products has engineered best-in-class solutions to organize and beautify living spaces. Our high-quality products are designed with functionality, precision, and elegance in mind. NewAge Products is a trusted consumer brand and valued trade partner in the home improvement and DIY space. Known for offering unique garage, home and outdoor products, and excellent customer service, our talented team of problem solvers are passionate about helping customers live their best life. With award-winning leadership and designers, and with over 75 patents held, NewAge Products is re-imagining the home inside and out, and with our virtual services, the overall customer shopping experience.