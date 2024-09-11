Addison Basile Going Beyond Just Playing the Sport

Taking over the club team at Georgetown has helped her grow as a player and person as she’s navigated communicating with university and conference officials, working with alumni and trying to get the fledgling women’s club hockey team on solid footing.

Two years ago, she was uncertain about her future on the ice. Now, it’s an integral part of her life and something she hopes to have a career in moving forward.

Basile had already been considering a shift in her life goals, but this summer, she had the opportunity to join the staff at USA Hockey’s Girls National 15 Camp, driven by AAA, where she said it became abundantly clear how important supporting girls and women in hockey is to her.

“Working at USA Hockey camp made me really, really proud to be a part of the women’s hockey community,” she said. “It changed my perspective on being a female athlete and on uplifting other female athletes.”

Being at the camp rejuvenated how she feels about hockey as a whole and how important she thinks it is to inspire that love in the next generation of female athletes. While she was there, she understood that women’s hockey is her community.

Having never attended a camp as a player, Basile said she was in awe of the tailored experience the teenagers received. On top of the on-ice training, the players participated in sessions on nutrition for growing athletes, physiological performance specific to women’s bodies and mental skills for female athletes.

“They weren't just blanket statements — we were talking about what it means to be an actual female athlete, about taking care of yourself and what goes into being a good hockey player before you step on the ice. I love that this is what women's hockey looks like,” she said.

Basile served as a team leader, but at meals and in down time, she found herself in conversation with other staffers who were always willing to share information. The environment was collaborative, not competitive, and there was a feeling that everyone really wanted to help each other.

“What stood out to me is that I felt like every single person who came to that camp was there to get better. Whether that was a coach or a referee or a player or athletic trainer or an equipment manager, whomever — it felt like everybody was doing their own things that were helping them develop,” Basile said.

Having grown up playing on boys teams, Basile can see now that she had a subconscious bias against girls hockey that shaped how she thought of herself and the teams she played on. It has taken time for her to dismantle the preconceived notions she had.

“Just because I’m not on the ice doesn’t mean that hockey can’t be a huge part of my life,” she said. “Just because I’m not a professional doesn’t mean there aren’t a ton of other ways to be involved. Every single person has something to add to hockey. I’ve discovered a new side of myself and now I know that in the future, I want to find a way to support and grow and uplift female hockey players.

“Women's hockey is good hockey.”

