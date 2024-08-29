New Rules and Conditioning Two of the Main Focuses at Annual Advanced Officiating Training Camp

It’s not just players and coaches who need to prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

That’s the purpose of the annual Advanced Officiating Training Camp, which took place at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, Aug. 21-23.

“This camp was to prepare some of our top officials for the season in both the classroom and in on-ice sessions, so that they are mentally and physically ready for the season,” said Scott Zelkin, USA Hockey’s director of advanced officiating development. “Getting the body and mind ready for hockey season.”

The camp was specifically for officials working games in the United States Hockey League and North American Hockey League, as well as top female officials who work international games and NCAA Division I games.

Zelkin said there was a heavy focus on making sure USA Hockey’s standards are met when it comes to officiating, particularly when it comes to hits from behind and hits to the head, areas where officials are also there to protect players.

While there’s a rule enforcement emphasis, Zelkin said the camp also focused on helping officials better prepare for a game that is now faster than it’s ever been before, especially at the junior hockey level.

“All the players are reaching that level now, stronger and faster, and our officials have to do the same thing,” Zelkin said. “It’s become something where they really have to train like elite athletes and uphold that.”

As part of that effort, the start of camp featured a presentation from former NHL player Gary Roberts, who trains elite NHL players.

Officials at the camp also went through fitness testing and had their results compared to professional athletes.

“It’s all about helping give people the tools so they can be in the best shape and then in the best position to make the right call in a faster game,” Zelkin said. “It’s just like a player or coach; officials have to evolve.”

One of Zelkin’s favorite parts of the camp was the collaborative feel of it. While there were standards and expectations coming in, some of the best sessions, Zelkin said, came when officials themselves brought up scenarios to talk through among the group.

“Those are some of the best, the ones where officials come to us and say, ‘Hey can you help with this?’ Or maybe they have feedback and as a group we talk it out,” Zelkin said. “That’s one of the benefits of doing this in person, getting people together to talk about how to best serve the game.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.