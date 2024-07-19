Neck Laceration Protector Requirement Starts August 1

Starting August 1, players competing in youth, girls, high school or junior hockey within USA Hockey are required to wear neck laceration protectors (NLPs) for all games and practices. In addition, on-ice officials under the age of 18 as well as players in all six disciplines within USA Hockey’s disabled hockey program are also required to wear NLPs.
While players in the adult age classification are excluded from the requirement, USA Hockey continues to recommend neck laceration protectors for those playing adult hockey and remains steadfast in encouraging the use of cut-resistant socks, sleeves or undergarments for all players and on-ice officials.
“The focus and commitment to safety is evident each and every day at USA Hockey and this new requirement is a positive step forward in helping ensure the safest possible environment in our sport,” said Kevin Margarucci, manager of player safety for USA Hockey.
Below are some key points to assist in this transition.
Rule enforcement will be the same as any other protective equipment violation - the first violation will result in a player substitution and a team warning. Any subsequent protective equipment violations by the team during the game will result in a misconduct penalty.
If a player loses their neck laceration protector during play, it is treated the same as a mouthpiece. Play will continue until the next stoppage, then the player must replace the equipment or undergo a substitution.
Hanging throat protectors for goaltenders are not designed to prevent lacerations from a skate blade and are not a substitute for a neck laceration protector.