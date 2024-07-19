Neck Laceration Protector Requirement Starts August 1

Starting August 1, players competing in youth, girls, high school or junior hockey within USA Hockey are required to wear neck laceration protectors (NLPs) for all games and practices. In addition, on-ice officials under the age of 18 as well as players in all six disciplines within USA Hockey’s disabled hockey program are also required to wear NLPs.

While players in the adult age classification are excluded from the requirement, USA Hockey continues to recommend neck laceration protectors for those playing adult hockey and remains steadfast in encouraging the use of cut-resistant socks, sleeves or undergarments for all players and on-ice officials.

“The focus and commitment to safety is evident each and every day at USA Hockey and this new requirement is a positive step forward in helping ensure the safest possible environment in our sport,” said Kevin Margarucci, manager of player safety for USA Hockey.

Below are some key points to assist in this transition.

CHOOSING THE BEST NECK LACERATION PROTECTOR

Choose a neck laceration protector with cut-resistant material that covers as much of the exposed neck area as possible. The protector should be worn properly without any alteration.

HOW COACHES AND PARENTS CAN HELP

Coaches and parents will play an important role in helping make sure that players and officials are properly equipped before heading out to the ice for both practice and games, including wearing appropriate neck laceration protection that is not altered.

IN-GAME ACTION