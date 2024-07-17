Defending Their Ice To Premier On USA Hockey’s YouTube Channel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The breakout six-part docuseries, Defending Their Ice: The Story of the U.S. Women’s National Team, will be available on USA Hockey’s YouTube channel starting today.

The series, which documented the journey of the 2023-24 U.S. Women’s National Team and provided a behind-the-curtain look at Team USA throughout the season, starting from puck drop on game one of the Rivalry Series all the way to the final whistle of the Women’s World Championship in April.

Fans wishing to watch the highly celebrated docuseries can do so by clicking HERE.

For more information about Defending Their Ice, click HERE.