Coach David Kyu-Ho Min's Distinctive Skillset Helps Him Maximize His Game

USA Hockey: As a player development coach, what are things enjoy exploring with a new athlete hitting the ice for the first time?

Kyu-Ho Min: My enjoyment is in the world of player development that encompass the following. Growing the game, on-ice performance, and coach development.

I think that the singular skill that separates players (assuming that the player is able to keep up with the pace of their motor capabilities with their peers) is ones hockey sense or hockey IQ. This combined with a highly developed passion or extreme fun of playing the sport sets up any player in a pretty good spot.

Players that are exposed to curriculum that’s appropriate and packaged with extreme fun should be the goal for any youth club. Understanding the importance of hockey specific skating which doesn’t necessarily mean seeking technical perfection but being able to be the most adaptable skater that is efficient in hockey specific setting should always an emphasis. Allow players to comfortably navigate the invasive game with minimal fixation of the puck, challenge players in decision making environments, and coating them with layers of gritty habits are things I always try to emphasize.

Not only that, one person or a small group cant make a big enough impact. You need to try and develop new coaches that can continue to pass this on throughout your community. Its an awesome thing to be a part of when you are part of one.