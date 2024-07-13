Coach David Kyu-Ho Min's Distinctive Skillset Helps Him Maximize His Game

Hockey has taken David Kyu-Ho Min to some intriguing places. Min began his hockey career in South Korea before his family immigrated to North America. He has since laced his skates in places like Seoul, South Korea, and Bangkok, Thailand, and now he calls Seattle home.
Min, a player development coach for the Kraken Youth Hockey Association as well as head coach for the Jr. Kraken 16U AAA team, has seen hockey take a community by storm in Seattle with the Kraken and its various youth programs. His various stops as a player have since helped him bring a unique perspective as he works to impart his knowledge onto the next generation of players in the Pacific Northwest.
USA Hockey: How did your coaching journey begin?
Kyu-Ho Min: Like many immigrant households, there are multiple unique challenges, but money was always an issue for me and my family. We lost our home at one point and my brother was paying the rent with his grant money that he received for college. Hockey was always an added stressor due to its expensive barrier to entry and continued play. Fast forward to finishing my junior hockey career, I decided to pass on the typical 4-year college hockey experience like most players would venture. My plan was to try and play the lowest level of “pro” hockey while taking advantage of an online-hybrid school program through a local community college back home and continue to play anyway I can.
I planned on saving up funds for 8 months and try to train to get ready for this plan by helping and volunteering at Sno-King Amateur Hockey Association, the minor hockey club I grew up playing for as a kid. The same club that allowed me to play for free through their scholarship program. The same club that gave me amazing hockey experiences through coaches, generous parents, and unforgettable moments at the rink. I wanted to do a good job and it meant a lot that the kids I was helping with wore the same logo when I was playing. I just wanted to give it my all and though my coaching experience was limited, I wanted the players to feel cared for and give them a good experience like my own.
Fast forward a couple of months of volunteering and trying to help out anyway I can, whatever I was doing seemed to receive positive attention and the hockey director (Doug Kirton) created a new full time position for me as the Assistant Hockey Director as well as the Head of Skills. This unexpected offer changed my plans and next thing I know, my passion for playing quickly transferred to coaching. I got hooked.
Doug Kirton was and is a great mentor of mine. He showed me the developments of USA Hockey and introduced me to great minds. Ty Hennes was another influential person that boosted my excitement for continual learning and mentorship. The idea of building a player for life from their first steps on the ice to various pathways of recreation or high-performance soon became an obsession. There is so much to know and learn about how to teach and develop. Then scaling it to your home rink or statewide is a crazy puzzle you seem to try and solve. I’m forever grateful for USA Hockey and all its amazing mentors that have continued to help me in this journey.
USA Hockey: As a player development coach, what are things enjoy exploring with a new athlete hitting the ice for the first time?
Kyu-Ho Min: My enjoyment is in the world of player development that encompass the following. Growing the game, on-ice performance, and coach development.
I think that the singular skill that separates players (assuming that the player is able to keep up with the pace of their motor capabilities with their peers) is ones hockey sense or hockey IQ. This combined with a highly developed passion or extreme fun of playing the sport sets up any player in a pretty good spot.
Players that are exposed to curriculum that’s appropriate and packaged with extreme fun should be the goal for any youth club. Understanding the importance of hockey specific skating which doesn’t necessarily mean seeking technical perfection but being able to be the most adaptable skater that is efficient in hockey specific setting should always an emphasis. Allow players to comfortably navigate the invasive game with minimal fixation of the puck, challenge players in decision making environments, and coating them with layers of gritty habits are things I always try to emphasize.
Not only that, one person or a small group cant make a big enough impact. You need to try and develop new coaches that can continue to pass this on throughout your community. Its an awesome thing to be a part of when you are part of one.
USA Hockey: What brings you the greatest sense of fulfillment when you are coaching on the ice?
Kyu-Ho Min: Honestly, I just feel lucky to come to the rink everyday and be a part of this hockey community in Seattle. There’s so many good things that fulfills my coaching bucket. A moment of laughter, sweat, and smiles playing tornado alley with your grassroots player. A moment of watching your AAA players enjoy their teammates and having on-ice success. A moment of helping an NHL player get a solid skate in. I get to experience so many different types of fulfilling moments at Kraken Community Iceplex.
USA Hockey: As a coach, what are your ultimate goals?
Kyu-Ho Min: I can think of two things. I want to make a positive hockey impact in the state of Washington. Help grow the game, develop, and put this state on the map in terms competitive hockey. Second, I simply want to be a good on-ice developer for players and coaches at all levels. Feeling comfortable in as many different environments of teaching.
USA Hockey: How would you describe South Korea’s hockey culture compared to other places you have played or coached?
Kyu-Ho Min: South Korea has had a great boost in hockey ever since the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Hockey has been there prior to the Olympics but the success of Jim Paek, Richard Park, Sam Kim, and others brining in NHL caliber experience in the country I think created lots of exposure and new bridges built. Its exciting to see the growth of hockey in my birth country and I hope to see more South Koreans play hockey as well as hit the National Hockey League in the modern era.