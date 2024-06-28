Four Americans Selected in First Round of 2024 NHL Draft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Four Americans, including three players from California, were selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft tonight at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Minnesota Wild took University of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium (San Diego, Calif.) with the 12th overall pick. Buium, who played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program from 2021-23, tallied 50 points (11g, 39a) in 42 games in his first season at Denver to help guide the Pioneers to an NCAA national championship. He earned ACHA West All-America First-Team honors and was named NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Buium was also a member of the 2024 U.S. National Junior Team that won gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, tallying five points (3g, 2a) in seven games.