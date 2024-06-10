20 Americans Selected In 2024 PWHL Draft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A total of 20 Americans were selected in the 2024 PWHL Draft that took place at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Monday.

Forward Hannah Bilka (Coppell, Texas) was the first American off the board, being selected fourth overall to PWHL Boston, with defender Cayla Barnes (Eastvale, Calif.) selected fifth overall by PWHL Montreal.

Britta Curl (Bismarck, N.D.) was picked in the second round, ninth overall, by PWHL Minnesota.

Four of the six picks in the third round were Americans with Gwyneth Philips (Athens, Ohio) being selected by PWHL Ottawa, Ally Simpson (Frisco, Texas) going to PWHL New York, Abigail Boreen (Somerset, Wis.) on her way to PWHL Montreal and Izzy Daniel (Minneapolis, Minn.) heading to PWHL Toronto.

Gabby Rosenthal (Blaine, Minn.) was the first pick of the fourth round by PWHL New York, before Sydney Bard (New Hartford, N.Y.) at 22nd overall by PWHL Boston and Lauren Bernard (Madison, Ohio) at 24thoverall to PWHL Toronto.

PWHL New York selected Elle Hartje (Detroit, Mich.) with the 25th overall pick, before PWHL Ottawa pulled Mannon McMahon (Maple Grove, Minn.) at 26th overall. Dominique Petrie (Hermosa Beach, Calif.) and Anna Wilgren (Hudson, Wis.) rounded out the fifth round being selected by PWHL Minnesota and PWHL Montreal respectively.

Six Americans were selected in the sixth and seventh rounds, including, Shay Maloney (McHenry, Ill.) to PWHL Boston, Anneke Linser (Lino Lakes, Minn.) to PWHL Toronto, Madeline Wethington (Edina, Minn.) to PWHL Ottawa, Katy Knoll (Amherst, N.Y.) to PWHL Minnesota, Hadley Hartmetz (Phoenixville, Pa.) to PWHL Boston and Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wis.) to PWHL Montreal.

For the full list of Americans drafted, click HERE.