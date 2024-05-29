USA Hockey Announces 2024 Annual Award Winners

At 19, what Rylynn Zanon has already been able to accomplish in her life is nothing short of incredible.

A college student studying special education and early childhood education, Zanon was born with several mild disabilities affecting her physical and cognitive development. Despite this, she is a fully functioning young adult, although there are certain things she will never be able to do, like drive a car or live fully independently.

As a child, the Zanon family moved to several times around the country, which often made it challenging for Zanon to lay roots in her new community. In 2015, when she was in fifth grade, the Zanon family made the move to Minnesota, where Rylynn flourished.

Growing up in a hockey family, Zanon was a rink rat from a very young age, watching her her dad, sister, and brother play, but in 2016 she was presented with a new opportunity through Minnesota Special Hockey – to take the ice herself.

Through the opportunity with Minnesota Special Hockey, Zanon thrived in her new community, making new friends, learning leadership skills and witnessing the power of inclusion firsthand. The skills she learned on the ice have propelled her to new heights both on and off the ice.

She served as a four-year captain of her school’s adapted floor hockey team and a three-year captain of her school’s adapted soccer team, leading both squads to state titles in 2021-22, and a repeat title with the floor hockey team in 2022-23.

She went on to be the co-president of the TRUST Club, an all-inclusive after-school club in her high school that brings students with and without disabilities together.