Natalie Darwitz Enshrined Into IIHF Hall of Fame

PRAGUE – American Natalie Darwitz (Eagan, Minn.), who starred for the U.S. Women’s National Team on the world stage for 11 seasons, beginning at just 15 years-old, was enshrined into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame here today, along with players Jaromir Jagr from Czechia, Kenny Jonsson from Sweden, Igor Liba from Slovakia, Petteri Nummelin from Finland, Jaroslav Pouzar from Czechia and Ryan Smyth from Canada. In addition, Mel Davidson from Canada was honored as a builder.

Darwitz, who was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, is a three-time Olympian and played in eight IIHF Women’s Worlds Championships.

On the Olympic stage, the Eagan, Minn., native served as captain of the 2010 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team that took home the silver medal. She was also part of the 2002 silver medal-winning U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team and was named to the Media All-Star Team. Darwitz also helped Team USA claim bronze at the 2006 Games and in 15 career games in the Olympics, recorded 25 points, including 14 goals and 11 assists.

Darwitz also helped the U.S. to three gold and five silver medals in her eight appearance in the IIHF Women’s World Championship. She was named to the Media All-Star Team on four occasions and earned the IIHF Directorate Award as the best forward in the 2008 tournament. In 40 career games in the women’s worlds, she recorded 58 points, including 29 goals and 29 assists.

Darwitz currently serves as general manager of PWHL Minnesota and tonight her team has a chance to win the league’s first-ever Walter Cup as its faces PWHL Boston in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five PHWL Finals. As a result, she could not be in Prague today, however, Merlin Ravndalen, who coached Dartwitz at Eagan (Minn.) High School, was in attendance to accept on her behalf.