John Koufis, the 2024 Adult Player of the Year, Sees No End in Sight for His Playing Career

When John Koufis found out that he would receive USA Hockey’s 2024 Adult Player of the Year Award, he responded with characteristic humility.

“I’m just an old guy playing hockey,” said the 58-year-old from Palatine, Illinois. “You don’t really think about awards and things of that nature at this stage of the game. Obviously, I’m humbled and honored.”

Koufis was downplaying a lifetime in hockey that has included nearly a half-century as a player and experience as a coach, administrator and teamowner. How many people can claim that they have represented not one, but two countries in international play?

Koufis has played hockey continuous since he was about 10 years old besides his final two years earning his accounting degree at DePaul University.

“I guess in retrospect I missed it … because the second I was done with school, I started playing immediately,” Koufis said. “I call myself the luckiest amateur beer-leaguer on the planet. I never played in college. [I] just kept playing, had a passion for the game. I just love the game, period.”

Koufis did play high school hockey, but he will tell you that he was nothing special back then