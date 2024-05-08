Special Teams Skills in Everyday Drills

Whatever type of power play structure a coach wants to devise, it is important to break it down into smaller pieces, so players get high reps in game-like situations. This is where small-area games come into play.

Bonnett gives a 5-on-2 keep-away on 1/4 of the ice as the first example, so the offensive players are set up in a 5 of dice.

“So what are you teaching now? Obviously passing, it’s keep-away. But now you’re teaching your power play concepts,” Bonnett said. “On the power play, I never want to put the puck on the wall, so during this drill I tell the kids you’re not allowed to use the wall as an outlet. Everything is tape to tape, preferably forehand to forehand. Now, the player in the middle, I’m teaching bumper skills and how to make a triangle out of that dice to give your passers a short outlet. You’re not necessarily standing still but you’re moving to support the puck. The puck is doing the work.”

When the defending team gets the puck, they don’t throw it, but try to play their own keep-away. This will also improve retrieval skills, something vital on a good power play.

“[The offensive players] have to swarm the puck and get it back and then reset up in their structure. So I’m not working on a 1-3-1 or a 2-3, but think of all those power play concepts that I’m working on,” Bonnett said. “It’s a ton – puck possession, real reads, deception, influence, puck retrievals. What I would do with a college team to start getting into my power play concepts and habits.”

He gives another example of a small area game that works on an overload system. By setting up a 3-on-2 on your lefthanded unit – point, half-wall and downlow – on the right side of the offensive zone and mirroring that with a righthanded unit on the other side. When the defending players gain possession, they move it to their teammates on the other half of the ice.

These small area games can also come with instructions that work on power play skills.

“Now I’m working on my defensemen getting into the middle, the half-wall player is getting to a good height to support the defenseman so, when he gets the puck he’s working on downhill shooting, again power play concepts. And when the goal line guy gets it, he’s working on passing, scanning the ice for other players or slamming the puck on net.”

The goal of these small area games is to mimic the game and create confusion and unpredictability. This gives players live-action opportunities to think on their feet.

“The game asks these kids a question that they have to answer very quickly. And it’s not perfect. It’s ugly and it’s messy. But I’ve put my kids in an environment where they have to make reads, they have to give answers to questions. And they have to not only perform physically but they have to perform mentally,” Bonnett said. “To me, that’s the secret sauce when putting together the power play.”