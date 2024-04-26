2024 USA Hockey Adult National Championships Crowned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo – Nineteen teams from across the United States earned national championship titles at the 2024 USA Hockey Adult National Championships over the last two weekends.

The championships, which both took place at the Adventhealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida, boasted nearly 2,000 players across the two weekends. The men’s tournament took place the first weekend, April 11-14, with 69 teams competing across 11 age-specific divisions, while the women’s tournament took place April 18-21, with 48 teams competing across eight age-specific divisions.

The men’s tournament divisions ranged from divisions ranging from 40+ to 75+. The women’s tournament divisions ranged from 21+ to 60+ age groups. A full list of champions is featured below.