2024 USA Hockey Adult National Championships Crowned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo – Nineteen teams from across the United States earned national championship titles at the 2024 USA Hockey Adult National Championships over the last two weekends.
The championships, which both took place at the Adventhealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida, boasted nearly 2,000 players across the two weekends. The men’s tournament took place the first weekend, April 11-14, with 69 teams competing across 11 age-specific divisions, while the women’s tournament took place April 18-21, with 48 teams competing across eight age-specific divisions.
The men’s tournament divisions ranged from divisions ranging from 40+ to 75+. The women’s tournament divisions ranged from 21+ to 60+ age groups. A full list of champions is featured below.
|Division
|Champions
|Opponent
|Score
|Men's 40+
|NC Eagles 40
|Global Synthetic
|5-3
|Men's 50+ Tier 1
|Chicago Sharks 50+
|Northland Stars
|4-1
|Men's 50+ Tier 2
|Orlando Older Bears
|Spicy Exotics
|8-4
|Men's 50+ Tier 3
|Chazy Chicken Hawks
|Illinois Landsharks
|6-3
|Men's 50+ Tier 4
|Angry Pandas
|Team Modelo
|5-3
|Men's 60+ Tier 1
|NC Eagles 60
|Atlanta's 60's OTH
|6-0
|Men's 60+ Tier 2
|New England Polar Bears
|Team Gianni
|6-0
|Men's 60+ Tier 3
|North Idaho
|Lancaster Wizards
|7-3
|Men's 70+ Tier 1
|Florida Tropics
|Byfuglien Trucking
|3-2
|Men's 70+ Tier 2
|Northland Stars
|Ironworkers 70
|4-1
|Men's 75+
|Illinois Ice
|Ironworkers 75+
|3-0
|Women's 21+ Tier 1
|Team Celine
|Carolina Lady Hurricanes A
|4-0
|Women's 21+ Tier 2
|Chicago North Stars
|Lucky Pucks 21+
|3-0
|Women's 21+ Tier 3
|SoCal Sea Otters
|Indy Speed
|5-4
|Women's 30+
|Beer and Sunshine
|Warroad Lakers
|3-2
|Women's 40+
|Texas Stampede
|Tampa Tribe
|2-0
|Women's 50+ Tier 1
|Mallards
|CanAm
|4-3
|Women's 50+ Tier 2
|Texas Stampede
|Westchester Wildcats
|7-2
|Women's 60+
|Cape Cod Black Dogs
|Minnesota Lady Slippers
|3-1