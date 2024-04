WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- Champions were crowned across nine divisions, including six adult and three youth classifications, at the Toyota USA Hockey Sled National Championship on Sunday (April 21) at the Ice Line Arena.

The event expanded in 2024 to include every level of sled hockey. Over 1,080 players across 60 teams from around the country competed for top sled hockey honors in the United States.

Results and stats are available here.