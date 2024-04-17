The 2024 Toyota USA Hockey Sled National Championship Begins Tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Toyota USA Hockey Sled National Championship is set to begin Thursday (April 18) at the Ice Line Arena in West Chester, Pa. Over 1,080 players across 60 teams from around the country will compete for national championship honors in nine different tiers, including six adult and three youth classifications.

Every game from the 2024 Toyota USA Hockey Sled National Championship will be streamed live exclusively at USAHockeyTV.com.

Games begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, and championship matchups at each tier will be played on Sunday (April 21) beginning at 8:00 a.m. A full event schedule, along with results, stats, and standings will be available here.

NOTES: Fans can follow the action on X, Facebook and Instagram @USAHockey using the #SledNationals hashtag ... The Philadelphia Flyers and the National Hockey League are providing support for the Toyota USA Hockey Sled National Championship … For more information on the sport of sled hockey, click here.