Inaugural Toyota USA Hockey Warrior National Championship Begins Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The inaugural Toyota USA Hockey Warrior National Championship is set to begin Thursday (April 11) at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne, N.J. Over 750 players across 34 teams from around the country will compete for national championship honors in six different tiers.

Every game from the 2024 Toyota USA Hockey Warrior National Championship will be streamed live exclusively at USAHockeyTV.com.

Games begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, and championship matchups at each tier will be played on Sunday (April 14) beginning at 8:00 a.m. A full event schedule, along with results, stats, and standings will be available here.

NOTES: USA Hockey’s Warrior Hockey discipline is dedicated to injured and disabled U.S. military veterans who have served our country and play the sport of ice hockey. To be eligible to compete in Warrior Hockey, participants must have a discharge under honorable conditions with the ability to provide official documentation from their designated branch of service … For more information on Warrior Hockey, click here … Fans can follow the action on X, Facebook and Instagram @USAHockey using the #WarriorNationals hashtag ... The New Jersey Devils and the National Hockey League are providing support for the Toyota USA Hockey Warrior National Championship.