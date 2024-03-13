The Game Lives On

Goldman wasn’t alone in her decision to attend Michigan because of the opportunity to keep playing hockey.

“I would say it was pretty much a deciding factor,” said Mariana Ceballos, a sophomore from Florida, who concluded it would be worth it to go to college out of state if it meant she could play hockey.

Jessy Simmer, a senior from Ann Arbor, Mich., was drawn to Michigan primarily for its academics, but she couldn’t help but factor hockey into her decision.

“The only other college I was looking at was Princeton,” said Simmer. “But they only have an NCAA team, so I knew if I went there, I would have had to give up hockey.”

Being on the team and having a supportive group of teammates provides a well-needed outlet from the stress of school. As part of a class project for her electrical engineering program, Simmer helped design a braille note-taking device and presented it at a campus expo.

“A lot of people from the team showed up and I got to show them my poster and the device,” said Simmer. “I’m very grateful everyone is so close.”

Simmer also found community within the diversity of her team. It was the first time in her life she had other Asian American and

BIPOC teammates.

“It’s really nice having people who also understand it,” said Simmer.

The Wolverines boast a 17-6-1 record as of the middle of March and are ranked ninth in the nation heading into the 2024 ACHA National Championship tournament.

“Our team recognizes that we have one of the most diverse rosters across any level of hockey,” said Jenna Trubiano, head coach of the University of Michigan Women’s Ice Hockey Team. “From my perspective, it’s something that’s led to our success on the ice.”

As the only women’s ice hockey team on campus—Michigan does not have an NCAA women’s program—the Wolverines are role models in the community and try to give back and grow the game.

A few players recently teamed up with Ice Hockey In Harlem, a New York-based organization that works to improve the social and academic well-being of children through participation in hockey, at an event in Detroit.