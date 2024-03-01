Hockey Week Across America Celebrated Nationwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey led the hockey world in celebrating the 17th annual Hockey Week Across America coast to coast last week (Feb. 19-25), highlighted by over 8,500 new children trying the sport on Saturday (Feb. 24) for the very first time as part of Try Hockey for Free Day. Thanks to USA Hockey volunteers across the country and countless others, new families were introduced to the sport at over 200 rinks in 41 states across the nation.

“Hockey Week Across America is a signature event on the calendar every year,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “It's a great way to not only celebrate our sport and all those involved, but also to welcome new families to the game. We’re appreciative of everyone who helped make the week a tremendous success.”

Each day of Hockey Week Across America had a unique theme including: USA Day (Mon.), Hockey is For Everyone Day (Tues.), Stick Salute Day (Wed.), Hockey History Day (Thur.), Wear Your Favorite Hockey Jersey Day (Fri.), Try Hockey for Free Day (Sat.) and Welcome to Hockey Day (Sun.).

Saturday’s Try Hockey Day was highlighted by USA Hockey’s national Try Hockey for Free Day and equipment was provided for children to use free of charge including skates, pads, helmets and sticks at host sites. Thousands of USA Hockey-certified coaches and volunteers provided instruction and engagement to children stepping onto the ice for the first time.

Helping conclude Hockey Week Across America on Sunday was TNT’s Hockey Day in America broadcast.

NOTES: Pure Hockey is the official sponsor of Try Hockey for Free days … To date, USA Hockey has introduced nearly 270,000 children to the sport through its national Try Hockey for Free days … For more information about Hockey Week Across America, click here.