Registration Now Open for Inaugural USA Hockey National Goaltending Symposium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Registration is now open for the 2024 USA Hockey National Goaltending Symposium, which will be held May 30 – June 2, 2024, at 317 on Rice Park in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The four-day event will celebrate goaltending and provide a unique, in-depth educational opportunity for coaches. A star-studded lineup of speakers, including elite-level goalies, goalie coaches and leaders in the industry from across the country, will be featured at the event.

“We are extremely excited to launch our first ever National Goaltending Symposium,” said Steve Thompson, manager of goaltending development for USA Hockey. “This will be an incredible experience for all our coaches and speakers to celebrate what we love about the position, as well as rally together to learn how to best support goaltenders moving forward.”

Any certified USA Hockey coach is eligible to sign up for the event. Level 4 and 5 certified USA Hockey coaches are eligible to receive five continuing education credits through their attendance at the Symposium. Space is limited and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As part of the Symposium, the National Goaltending Expo will take place on Saturday, June 1, from 12-6 p.m. at the St. Paul Event Center. The expo, which will showcase the newest equipment developments and the history of the position, along with other goaltending-centric events, is open to all USA Hockey members.

More information, including event registration, can be found here.