Coaching Kids with Different Learning Needs

Everyone knows that when working with youth, coaches only have their attention for a limited amount of time. This can be especially true for our younger skaters and those with learning disabilities. It’s paramount to keep our explanations simple.

“At the end of your explanation, they should be able to repeat back to you what they need to go and do,” Nowak said. “A lot of times, we stand at the board, talk for 3 minutes and you might ask them, what are you supposed to go out there and do? And they might be able to repeat one thing, but there’s no way they are able to repeat the 3-4 minutes you stood up there and talked.”

Nowak said coaches should keep explanations to one or two key points of emphasis. This serves multiple purposes, including keeping the chalk talks brief.

“As a coach, it’s really important you keep it to one or two things, because then the kids know what you expect out of them, everyone knows what we’re working on and it directs what you are looking for as a coach as well,” Nowak said.

“If we talk to the kids about scanning and looking around and I explain it’s looking over your shoulder to find the forechecker when retrieving a puck, the players know that’s what I’m looking for, that’s what they are looking to improve and now I can actually go out and watch that specific key point we’re working on together.”

Explanations and demonstration tend to be the biggest spots for errors when it comes to kids with different learning needs. It all stems from the idea of having a specific learning objective. So, if you say you are working on skating, that is very broad. Nowak says to identify something very specific – like working to making stronger pushes. As the coach, you now know what to explain and what you are looking for from players. Then when coaches go to give feedback, they are giving feedback to that learning objective.

Coaches of advanced players might want to have more complex drills. But a way to give players a better understanding is to break the drills down into more manageable chunks. In the podcast, Nowak give the example of a starting a small-area game cross-ice 3-on-3, and then adding one rule at a time so that they can work on specific skills.

“Some kids might be able to, if you give them the whole drill right at once, they might be able to get it,” Nowak said. “Let’s give them time to learn the activity, learn the different rules to it. If we can break it down into smaller parts, that’s going to allow all of our players to understand the activity.”