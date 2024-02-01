Game-Worn World Junior Jersey Auction Opens Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Fans can own a piece of USA Hockey history as game-worn jerseys from the gold medal-winning 2024 U.S. National Junior Team will be available for auction beginning Friday, February 2, at 12 p.m. ET.

Benefiting The USA Hockey Foundation, the auction will feature game-worn jerseys donned by Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship during the team’s preliminary-round victories over Switzerland on December 28 and Czechia on December 29.

Jerseys from all 22 active players, including captain Rutger McGroarty and alternate captains Gavin Brindley, Cutter Gauthier, Lane Hutson and Ryan Chesley will be available.

Parties interested in bidding on a jersey should CLICK HERE. The auction will close Monday, February 12, at 8 p.m. ET.